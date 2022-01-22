Called by Hun Sen, Jokowi affirms his position on the implementation of the 5 ASEAN consensuses





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received a call from the Prime Minister (PM) of Cambodia, Hun Sen, yesterday. During the conversation, Jokowi pointed out that Indonesia’s position has not changed on the importance of implementing the five points of the ASEAN Consensus to resolve the Myanmar issue. “The implementation of the 5-point consensus should not be used to support the Tatmadaw 5-point roadmap. Myanmar,” said Jokowi, quoted in the statement. of the Presidential Secretariat BPMI, Friday, January 21, 2022. The five points of consensus, namely; First, the violence must end immediately in Myanmar and all parties must show full restraint. Second, a constructive dialogue must be initiated immediately between all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution in the interest of the people. Third, the chief’s special envoy ASEAN facilitate the mediation of the dialogue process with the assistance of the ASEAN Secretary General. Fourth, ASEAN will provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Center. And fifth, special envoys and delegates will visit Burma meet with all parties involved. Jokowi regretted the attitude of the Burmese army which did not show commitment to implement the five points of consensus during Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar. In fact, the day after PM’s visit. Hun-senAung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional four years. “And the violence also continues in Myanmar. It is a move that is not good and does not respect Prime Minister Hun Sen’s efforts to push for a settlement of the Myanmar issue,” he said. declared. In addition, President Jokowi also stressed that the military authorities of Myanmar must provide access to the special envoy so that the ASEAN President can communicate immediately with all parties in Myanmar. This communication is considered very important to pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue. “I fear that by labeling the NLD and NUG a terrorist group, the special envoy will not be allowed to meet with them,” he said. Furthermore, Indonesia also remains convinced that until there is significant progress in the implementation of the five points of consensus, the decision that Myanmar is represented only by apolitical level at ASEAN meetings is important to maintain. This principle also applies to implementation plans Retreat ASEAN Foreign Ministers and also for other meetings. Meanwhile, in response to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s proposal on the formation of a troika consisting of the Cambodian Foreign Minister/Special Envoy, the Brunei Foreign Minister and the Indonesian Foreign Minister and supported by the ASEAN Secretary General to oversee the implementation of the five points of consensus, Jokowi said the proposal would be further discussed by foreign ministers. Finally, the president Jokowi also agreed to the proposal to establish consultative meeting composed of Special Envoys and Secretary General of ASEAN, AHA Center, Myanmar authorities and UN agencies to support the distribution of humanitarian aid without discrimination. “I agree with Prime Minister Hun Sen that humanitarian aid should be provided without discrimination,” he said. Goddess Nourita

