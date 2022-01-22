Paks’ national security policy is designed to deceive





Just as a leopard cannot change its spots, Pakistan cannot become a civilized nation.

Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) is as innocuous as it is hypocritical. The lonely goal seems to be to mislead the world into believing that this is a decent state formulating something as modern as politics. The truth is that it is the second most dangerous rogue state, with China, its imperial hegemon, sitting on top of the world. who believes that the security of Pakistan rests on the security of its citizens. This citizen-centric approach to national security prioritizes national cohesion and people’s prosperity, while ensuring fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination. different? Don’t they also swear by the citizen-centred approach, national cohesion, peoples’ prosperity, fundamental rights, etc.? ? Have we seen this movie before? Don’t we see it all the time? The difference is that the leaders of civilized nations say these things because the countries they represent are doctrinally and consistently committed to these ideas and principles, even when the actions of the leaders are not in accordance with these lofty ideals and grand promises. Pakistan, on the other hand, doctrinally and systematically nurtures jihad, radicalizes its children, soldiers and society, foments neighborhood unrest (India, Afghanistan), provides haven for global terrorists (Osama bin Laden, Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, et al), and export terror all over the world. And yet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had the nerve to pontificate: Realizing the symbiotic relationship between economic, human and traditional security is now imperative for Pakistan’s long-term development. Domestic stability and regional peace based on mutual coexistence, regional connectivity and shared prosperity are essential prerequisites for optimizing national security. Moreover, to realize the vast potential of our citizens, it is necessary to promote good, delivery-based governance through institution building, rule of law, transparency, accountability and openness. Mr. Khan, you cannot have long-term economic security and development when the only thing the most powerful men in your country are obsessed with is hurting India. You cannot talk about regional peace, mutual coexistence, regional connectivity and shared prosperity when your military leaders in Rawalpindi are arming and training jihadists to wreak havoc in Kashmir and other parts of India. Despite all the clichéd and hypocritical remarks, the NSP makes it clear that, despite the platitudes, Pakistan remains the same when it comes to relations with India. Just as a leopard cannot change places, Pakistan cannot become a civilized nation. According to the NSP, to the immediate east, bilateral relations have been stalled due to the unresolved Kashmir conflict and India’s hegemonic designs. Pakistan remains committed to the normalization of relations with its neighbors on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality and a collective effort to find ways of resolving disputes with the belief that shared economic opportunities are the cornerstones. prosperity in Pakistan and the region. Pakistan also has mutually beneficial relations with all major powers and will develop them on the basis of community of interest. Hypocrisy and lies are natural companions. India liberated Bangladesh and saved millions of people from the barbarity of its genocidal army, yet New Delhi never thought of annexing it, although that action would not have been inappropriate, as Bangladesh was doing after all part of India. So much for India’s hegemonic designs. Then there is Pakistan’s assertion that it wants normalized relations with its neighbours. Well, if so, why doesn’t he stop aiding, arming and abetting the jihadists against India? Yes, Kashmir is a dispute, but there are so many cases of disputes between countries over territories; they do not send terrorists to their neighboring countries because of such disagreements. It is meant to deceive the world, especially India, not to make the demons of Rawalpindi human. Some Indian national security experts have already taken the bait; at least one of them viewed the NSP favorably and repeated the dangerous notion that it is in India’s interest to maintain Pakistan’s stability. At least the visible part of Pakistan’s NSP, the one that has been published, is eye drops; most likely, the meat is in the graded part. Even if it is as banal as the published part, the fact remains that Pakistan is and will remain a terrorist state for the foreseeable future. Because nobody is interested, neither in Islamabad nor in Rawalpindi, to genetically modify the essential principles of their nation. The concept of Ghazwa-e-Hind still electrifies them. What about a leopard that doesn’t want to change its spots?

The author is a freelance journalist.

