Theon should deliver to Indian St. Leger





Five-year-old gelding Theon, who ran a close second on his last My Opinion outing in the Stayers Cup, is set to make amends in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), Sunday’s main attraction (January 23) shopping here. The rails will be placed over 4 meters wide from 1200m to 1000m then over 5 meters wide to the finish post.

In accordance with permission received from government authorities, racing at Mahalaxmi Racecourse will be held behind closed doors (no spectators).

1. PLATE PLAY.RWITC.COM (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, ranked 4-30, 12:45: 1. Rodrigo (8) Trevor 62, 2. Safdar (10) Shahrukh Khan 61.5 , 3. Turmeric Tower (5) Kaviraj 61, 4. Brilliant Light (11) Shelar 60.5, 5. Fortune Cookie (6) Ayyar 60.5, 6. Chastity (1) Aniket 59.5, 7. Divine Soul (4) Nazil 59 , 8. Accenture (2) Kirtish 58.5, 9. Istanbul (3) TS Jodha 55.5, 10. Aces suited (7) A. Prakash 52, 11. Smart Choice (12) Raghuveer 50.5 and 12. Gandalf (9) Peter 49.5 .

1. RODRIGO, 2. ACCENTURE, 3. FORTUNE COOKIE

2. PRINCE NOBLE PLATE (2000m), Cl. V, rated 4-30, 1.15: 1. Fairmont (10) Zervan 59, 2. Key To The Mint (12) Trevor 59, 3. Charming Star (2) TS Jodha 58, 4. Irrepressible (7) Neeraj 58, 5. Brave Eagle (9) PS Chouhan 56.5, 6. Power Of Thor (4) Kaviraj 56.5, 7. Princess Of Naples (), 8. Brazos (3) Parmar 55.5, 9. Dalasan (5) Ayyar 55, 10. Beastia (11) Bhawani 54.5, 11. Hot To Trot (6) CS Jodha 54.5, 12. Scotland (1) Dashrath 54 and 13. Shadows (8 ) S. Amit 49.

1. CURRENCY KEY, 2. IRREPRESSABLE, 3. FAIRMONT

3. YM CHAUDHRY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86-, 1.45: 1. Hidden Gold (3) P. Vinod 59, 2. Joaquin (2) Zeeshan 55, 3. Aegon (1 ) CS Jodha 51 and 4. Sharareh (4) Peter 49.

1. JOAQUIN

4. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5+, rated 20-46, 2.15:1. Dreams (3) Parmar 59.5, 2. Evangeline (1) Zervan 58, 3. Sergio (8) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 4. Rising Brave (6) Shahrukh 55.5, 5. Gilt Edge (5) A. Prakash 54.5, 6. On Va Danser (7 ) Kaviraj 54, 7. Power Of Blessings (4) A. Gaikwad 54, 8. Winter Storm (9) Peter 53.5, 9. Hawk Eye (2) Bhawani 52.5 and 10. Memorable Moments (10) CS Jodha 50.

1. ON GO DANCING, 2. WINTER STORM, 3. DREAMS

5. LUCK PLATE CHANGE (1000m) (terms), 3yrs only, 2.45: 1. Pegaso (6) Dashrath 57, 2. Balenciaga (3) Sandesh 55.5, 3. Better Half (2 ) Neeraj 55.5, 4 Brave Beauty (5) Zervan 55.5, 5. Divine Thoughts (1) Trevor 55.5 and 6. Flashing Famous (4) Bhawani 55.5.

1. BALENCIAGA, 2. PEGASUS

6. SONNY BRAR TROPHY (2,000m), cl. III, noted 40 to 66, 3.15: 1. The Bawaji (3) Neeraj 59, 2. Flaming Lamborgini (1) Sandesh 58, 3. Mishkas Pride (4) Zervan 57.5, 4. Wayin (5) Bhawani 57.5, 5. Treasure Gold (8) TS Jodha 56, 6. Circle Of Love (6) CS Jodha 54.5, 7. Mandeville (7) PS Chouhan 54.5 and 8. Sun Gold (2) Kirtish 54.5.

1. MANDEVILLE, 2. WAYIN, 3. THE BAWAJI

7. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m) (Termes), 5 years old only, 3.45: 1. LAGARDE (3) Trevor 57, 2. Marlboro Man (4) TS Jodha 57, 3. Theon (1) PS Chouhan 57 and 4. Apsara Star (2) SA Gray 55.5.

1. THEON

8. JEHANGIR P. DUBASH TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5+, rated 20-46, 4.15: 1. Rambler (3) Kaviraj 61.5, 2. Enlightened (9) TS Jodha 60.5, 3. Vincenzo (10) Kirtish 60.5, 4. Chancellor (8) Sandesh 59, 5. Sandman (7) A. Imran Khan 59, 6. Fassbinder (5) Akshay 58.5, 7. Ron (1) PS Chouhan 57.5, 8. Bold Advance (2) Dashrath 56.5, 9. Fleur De Lys (4) CS Jodha 55.5 and 10. Lightningonmyfeet (6) Peter 52.5.

1. RAMBLER, 2. VINCENZO, 3. CHANCELLOR

9. PLATE PLAY.RWITC.COM (Div. I) (1200m), Cl. V, rated 4-30, 4.45: 1. Cold Pursuit (11) Rupesh 62, 2. La Petite Maison (12) P. Shinde 62, 3. Myrcella (13) Kaviraj 62, 4. Next Stop The Moon (1) P. Vinod 62, 5. Red Riot (10) S. Amit 62, 6. Royal Crown (4) Aniket 62, 7. Soul (5) V. Walkar 61.5, 8. Anointed (8) TS Jodha 61.5, 9. Remy Red (2) Dashrath 61.5, 10. Exclusive (9) Trevor 60.5, 11. Daggers Strike (7) CS Jodha 59.5, 12 Kardashian (3) Nazil 56 and 13. Supreme Being (6) A. Prakash 53.

1. EXCLUSIVE, 2. MYRCELLA, 3. REMY RED

Best day: JOAQUIN

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Treble: (i) 3, 4 and 5. (ii) 6, 7 and 8. (iii) 7, 8 and 9; Tanala: All races; Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/theon-should-deliver-in-indian-st-leger/article38308483.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos