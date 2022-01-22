Politics
PM Modi hosts virtual interaction with DCs from five ambitious districts
DC Baramulla participates from UT; provide feedback regarding the transformation of Bla as an aspirational district
posted on January 22, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually addressed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the nation’s aspirational districts during which Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar was also invited as the sole DC from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
This interaction with Deputy Commissioner Baramulla was the first of its kind and a great honor to be one of five districts in the country. He was specially invited to the event as Baramulla district recorded overwhelming and outstanding performance in subsequent NITI Aayog delta rankings three times.
On occasion, the Prime Minister inquired with the Deputy Commissioner about the success of Baramulla District in achieving the best results with the allocated resources.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla briefed the Prime Minister on the initiative and platform provided by NITI Aayog which identified critical gaps and followed up in stages, raising the stakes for frontline worker grassroots officials to the Deputy Commissioner in achieving the objectives.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla highlighted achievements in sectors such as agriculture and water resources, health and nutrition, skills development and financial inclusion, and basic infrastructure. Systematic governance systems, better coordination, excellent convergence of funds and officials have created an environment for more results-oriented implementation of programs producing desired results, which reflects the change in the lives of the masses. , added Bhupinder Kumar.
Later, CEO of NITI Aayog Shri Amitabh Kant appreciated the great efforts and progress made by Baramulla during this period among the aspiring districts.
It is worth mentioning here that Baramulla district has got rewards worth Rs. 19.00 Crores three times in challenge mode in NITI Aayog Champions of Change initiative.
The event was virtually attended by State Chief Ministers and UT Lieutenant Governors including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Ministries.
