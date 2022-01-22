The Day – After Biden’s Year, Still Don’t Miss Trump





The more I criticize Joe Biden’s clumsy presidency, the more often I wonder if I regret not supporting Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Let me check.

No. No regrets. I still don’t miss Trump. I still think his extreme lack of honor and low-rent character made him unfit to serve as President of the United States. Still happy to have been kicked and shouted out of the Oval Office. I still think that if he had won the elections, he could very well have destroyed the Republic. (And, by the way, I think the same of Biden, if he succeeds with Congress).

And I still think two things can be true at the same time: Joe Biden is a disaster as president. And Donald Trump has been a disaster as president.

That Americans had such a poor choice for the nation’s highest office speaks to the failure of our political system.

I am no more willing today than I was a year ago to declare one better or worse than the other. They are both really, really bad.

And if their names appear opposite each other on the 2024 ballot, I will vote for the third consecutive time for the third-party candidate who appears to be the least offensive.

How could anyone be worse than what the Republicans and Democrats have offered us over the past two cycles and are threatening to do again?

No matter our partisan leanings, we should tell both major parties now that if they give us another unqualified couple in 2024, we’ll hold our votes. Let them stop taking our votes for granted.

Party loyalty among the electorate is down, and that’s a positive thing. Gallup’s latest polling data shows that 42% of voters identify as independents, compared to just 29% Democrats and 27% Republicans.

And yet, the two parties still hold a political duopoly. The only way to change that is to stop voting for crappy candidates just because they have an R or D after their name. Feel free to make another choice, even if you are accused of wasting your vote.

There are strong Democrats and Republicans capable of leading the nation from the middle, but the parties are ignoring them in favor of hardline supporters.

They force compliance from all who are elected under their banner. Watch how Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, Mitt Romney and Fred Upton are treated for stepping outside the party line.

Americans are fed up. Chart the presidential approval ratings over the past five years – they’re consistently below 50%. Congressional numbers are even worse.

None of the scoundrels in Washington were elected by the political parties. They were elected by the people. But who are they bidding?

This next cycle is ripe for an independent candidate who can break the destructive hold of both parties on our political system and chart the course for a less toxic partisan future.

And in a presidential election where we won’t have to hold our noses to vote.

