PM Modi holds meeting with deputy ministers, reviews progress of 112 most underdeveloped districts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday instructed district magistrates to work on time-bound targets to increase people’s living comfort and said the country’s goal today is to reach 100% saturation. services and facilities.

Modi also called for a direct and emotional link between the administration and the public to ensure a “top-down” flow of governance as well as a “bottom-up” flow of governance.

In his remarks during the virtual interaction with DMs and some chief ministers, Modi said that teamwork from the Centre, States and local administration yields good results in ambitious districts.

“Today, Ambitious Districts are breaking down barriers to the nation’s progress. Through the efforts of all of you, Ambitious Districts are becoming growth accelerators instead of obstacles,” he told the deputy ministers.

The Prime Minister said these districts have proven that due to breaking down silos in implementation, optimal use of resources takes place.

He pointed to the exponential benefits of this reform and said that when the silos cease, one plus one does not become two but eleven.

“We see this collective power in aspirational neighborhoods today,” Modi said.

Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the Ambitious Districts Program aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 of the most underdeveloped districts across the country.

The prime minister said various government ministries and departments have prepared a list of 142 districts which are not so much behind in development but are weak on one or two parameters.

He stressed the need to work with the same collective approach as that which is done in the ambitious districts.

It is a new challenge for all governments – Government of India, State Government, District Administration and Government Machinery. Now we have to face this challenge together,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister told the Deputy Ministers that given the successes achieved in the aspirational districts, the country has now broadened its targets.

The Prime Minister drew officers’ attention to the change in mindset and reiterated that today the country’s goal is to achieve 100% saturation of services and facilities.

“We have a long way to go from the milestones we have achieved so far and we need to work on a much larger scale,” he said and called for time-bound targets to take. roads to all villages in the districts, Ayushman Bharat cards, bank accounts for each person, Ujjwala gas connection, insurance, retirement housing for everyone.

Modi also proposed a two-year vision for each district.

He suggested that each district could identify 10 tasks to be completed in the next three months to improve the living comfort of ordinary people.

Similarly, five tasks can be associated with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he added.

The Prime Minister said the country is witnessing a silent revolution in the form of Digital India and no district should be left behind.

He highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure reaching every village and becoming a means of delivering services and facilities to homes.

Modi also asked NITI Aayog to devise a mode of regular interaction between district DMs.

During the interaction, district magistrates shared their experience which led to improved performance of their districts on a multitude of indicators.

The Prime Minister asked them for direct feedback on the key steps they have taken that have led to success in the districts, and the challenges they face in this endeavour.

He also asked them how working on the Ambitious Districts program was different from their work before.

Officers discussed how Jan Bhagidari was a key contributor to this success, and also spoke about increased cross-departmental coordination and the benefits of data-driven governance.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gave an overview of the progress and implementation of the Aspirational District program and mentioned how it has leveraged competitive and cooperative federalism, driven by a Team India spirit.

The Rural Development Secretary gave a presentation on a mission to uplift 142 selected districts, based on the targeted work done in the aspirational districts.

The Center and the states will work together to uplift these identified districts by addressing pockets of underdevelopment, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Addressing the officials, Prime Minister Modi noted that when the aspirations of others become your aspirations, when achieving the dreams of others becomes the measure of your success, then this path of duty creates history.

“Today we see this story being made in the ambitious districts of the country,” he added.

The prime minister noted that convergence is a key reason for the country’s success in aspirational districts.

All the resources are the same, the machinery of government is the same, the civil servants are the same but the results are different, he pointed out.

He noted that over the past four years, Jan-Dhan counts have increased 4-5 times in almost all aspirational districts. Almost every family has a toilet and electricity has reached every village, he said.

New energy has been breathed into people’s lives, he added.

Key ministers from states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh also participated in the interaction.

The interaction was aimed at obtaining direct feedback on the progress and implementation status of the various government projects and programs. PTI ASK/BJ RT RT

This report is automatically generated from the PTI news service. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

