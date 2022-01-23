Downing Street guards could decide Boris Johnson’s fate in probe into No 10 anti-lockdown parties





DOWNING Street wardens could decide Boris Johnson’s fate in the No 10 anti-lockdown party investigation. Whitehall’s ethics chief, Sue Gray, has demanded entry and exit logs as part of her investigation into the drinking culture behind the famous Black Door. 5 Sue Gray, who is leading the ‘Partygate’ investigation, will examine computerized comings and goings at the two main security gates at either end of Downing Street. 5 Sources have revealed Tangerine Ms Gray, above, has been ‘forensic’ in her investigations and ‘takes no prisoners’ in her report due this week 5 Heads are sure to roll as the hit report is released with Mr Johnson among up to 40 people facing a reprimand These records will help him determine who was drinking, how long they were there, and who is lying. Sources revealed that Mandarin had been forensic in its investigations and would take no prisoners in its report due this week. His team will examine the computerized comings and goings at the two main security gates at either end of Downing Street. The move will heighten fears among senior executives, whose jobs are at stake if they are found to be breaking Covid rules. An insider told The Sun on Sunday: If the log shows 30 or 40 people all left at 1am, it’s pretty clear a party was going on. Ms Gray has so far taken evidence from 60 people, including civil servants, political advisers and the Prime Minister himself, as she investigates nine potentially rule-breaking hits. He was told staff on their knees drank wine and spirits from disposable plastic cups for seven hours on the eve of Prince Philips’ funeral last April. Heads are sure to roll when the blockbuster report is released with Mr Johnson among up to 40 people facing a reprimand. The Prime Minister is spending the weekend phoning disgruntled Tories at Checkers as he prepares for a possible leadership challenge. The whips fear the rebels could hit the threshold of 54 letters of no confidence needed to trigger a vote if the report goes against it. Rebel MPs have warned that BoJo is toast if the inquiry finds he knowingly misled parliament by denying any knowledge of the parties. Ms Gray told colleagues she would not allow public officials to be scapegoated for the scandal. Those interviewed are said to sing like canaries and implicate political aides in an effort to save their own skins. Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, a high-risk scalp, told colleagues: We could all need to fall on our swords here. Yet a colleague present said: He didn’t look like he would be the first to jump on a sword. If the log shows 30 or 40 people left at 1am, it’s pretty clear there was a party going on. inner source Yesterday Mr Rosenfield canceled a regular meeting with special advisers, suggesting he was in the departure lounge. One official in the line of fire is the PM’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who sent an email inviting 100 No10 staff for social distancing drinks, urging them to bring your own bottle. The investigation found an email of an official warning that the party would break the rules. But a source said: Martin is determined not to be the scapegoat. In a crisis meeting called by Mr Rosenfield, Jane Hunt, assistant to Cabinet Minister Steve Barclay, told him bluntly: I wouldn’t fuck you if you were on fire. Ms. Grays’ investigative team is made up of six senior officials with expertise in law and human resources. They scoured thousands of Downing Street emails as well as mobile texts and photos. The report will include evidence from former PM aide Dominic Cummings. The inquest heard that two of Carrie Johnson’s pals, Henry Newman and Josh Grimstone, visited the locked out No 10 flat on several occasions, but the couple worked at the Cabinet Office at the time. The investigation is carried out with the enthusiasm of Ted Hastings of the BBC crime drama Line Of Duty with an official saying: It will be fair but forensic. It’s not AC-12 but Sue leaves no stone unturned. The prime minister’s allies want a rid of his dysfunctional private office as the price for his continued support. They are also pressuring him to cut income tax, backtrack on a proposed 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance and speed up action to level the regions. Mr Johnson wants mayoral election mastermind Sir Lynton Crosby to be part of his inner circle, but the Aussie needs reassurance that he has a free hand. 5 The report will include evidence from the Prime Minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings 5 Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, a high-risk scalp, told colleagues: ‘We might all have to fall on our swords here’ MP bar jibes TURNCOAT Christian Wakeford had had an endless freshman week since becoming an MP, furious Tory ex-colleagues said. They struck after the dramatic defection of MPs from Bury South to Labour. A source said: I would describe him as someone who likes a few drinks. From where I was standing, it looked like he was participating in an endless Freshers Week. A fellow MP said: I was at the bar quite often, but Christian was there more than most. Tory bosses are trying to prevent more defections by putting an arm around disillusioned MPs, a source has said. Labor said: It is sadly unsurprising that the Tories’ first instinct is to try and smear Christian Wakeford. It just shows that Boris Johnson has poisoned his party from top to bottom. Boris Johnson says ‘no one told me it was against the rules’ as ‘Partygate’ covid row escalates

