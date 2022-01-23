Jokowi Errors Promise, the cost of new capital can now be a burden on the state budget









Provided by: Kompas.com

In Jakarta on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, President Joko Widodo announced the trend of increasing cases of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant. The President called on all parties to remain vigilant but not to overreact to the increase in Omicron cases in Indonesia. BETWEEN IMAGES / Presidential Secretariat / Application / Mobile.





COMPAS.com – The National Capital (IKN) should be the face of a new civilization, the center of Indonesian government. Planning for the development of the new capital has been underway since the second president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), in 2019 exactly.

Location zero of the new capital, later to become Nusantara City, in North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan.

The government has officially announced that the funding program for the development of Nusantara IKN until 2024 will be charged more to the APBN at 53.3%. The rest, funds received from state-enterprise cooperation (PPP), the private sector and public enterprises, accounted for 46.7%.

In other words, most of the funds for the construction of IKN Nunsantara came from APBN money. Many see the use of public funds contradicting President Jokow’s earlier promises.

Read also : Who will bear the debts of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project?

At the time, Jokowi promised not to increase the state budget. The reason is that the construction of the IKN would require nearly half a quadrillion, or 466 trillion rupees.

This means that the budget, we are ready to implement this decision, but I convey to the Minister of Finance (Sri Mulyan) not to burden the state budget, to seek a system so that the state budget not be weighed down, Jokowi said at the State Palace in May 2019.

Given the size of the IKN development fund, the APBN will only be used for basic and support infrastructure. At the time, Jokowi claimed that building a new capital would cost only one-fifth of the state budget.

Sri Mulyan’s explanation

It was previously reported that the 2022 budget of the State Capital Investment (IKN) will finance the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN).

Read also : Bandung high-speed train passengers need to change trains at Padalarang









Provided by: Kompas.com

The final design of the new IKN State Palace





The budget for the 2022 PEN program is Rs 455.62 trillion. The government will use the Economic Recovery Cluster budget, which will reach 178.3 trillion rubles, for the construction of IKN in East Kalimantan.

Sri Mulyani said that the first phase of IKN’s development and relocation, starting from 2022-2024, could indeed use more APBN funds as a start-up. In addition, the government must prepare the basic infrastructure.

However, he understood that the community was still in the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery of the Indonesian economy. In addition to the preparation of the IKN budget, these two issues remain a major concern

Sri Mulyani said the government is reviewing which IKN development projects are included in the economic stimulus specifications to maintain the context of the PEN budget as a recovery accelerator.

Read also : This is a bullet train from Halim to Padalarang

So this (IKN development budget) can then be included in the PEN program and build momentum for IKN development,” Sri Mulyani said at a press conference after the plenary session.

critical

Democratic Party MP Marwan Cik Asan has commented on Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawat’s plan to use the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) budget to build a new capital, IKN, in 2022.

According to Marwan, the PEN budget is only intended to protect the population during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is in accordance with Article 11 of the Perpu Law 2020 or Article 11 of Law No. 2 of 2020.

The PEN program is designed to protect, maintain and improve the financial capacity of commercial actors from the real sector to the financial sector in conducting their business, Marwan said at the XI Indonesian Parliament Workshop. Representatives to the Minister of Finance on Wednesday (19.1.2022).

Read also : This has been a disclosed criteria for IKN authority leadership candidates

Marwan argues that the development and transfer of the IKN are not included in the criteria for return or community protection. Nor is it part of the criteria for improving the Community’s ability to act in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“IKN is something new that has no effect. We just want to build gardens and forests,” he said.

He also reminded Sri Mulyan to abide by the laws and regulations passed by the DPR and the government. Don’t let the IKN transfer really push Sri Mulyan into breaking the rules.

I remind Prime Minister (Sri Mulyan) as well as friends of XI that we are not breaking the law which we have worked out and agreed together, Marwan said.









Provided by: Kompas.com

Ahmad Doli Kurnia, Chairman of the Special Committee on the IKN Law, will read the views of the groups in plenary session at the Senayan Parliamentary Complex in Jakarta on Tuesday (January 18, 2022).





Read also : Minister PPN on IKN Budget: If everyone uses APBN, it’s too heavy…