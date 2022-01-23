Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Karnataka’s Yadgir district for implementing government programs – Reuters





Express press service KALABURAGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Yadgir district administration for its implementation of various government programs, to achieve the goal of declaring the latter as one of the most ambitious districts in the country. On Saturday, the Prime Minister virtually interacted with five Deputy District Commissioners/Magistrates from the districts included in the list of Aspirational Districts as recommended by NITI Aayog. Senior officials from these five districts (Yadgir from Karnataka, Simdega from Jharkhand, Ribhoi from Meghalaya, Baramulla from Jammu and Kashmir and Nandurbar from Maharashtra) were chosen for the interaction, from a list of 112. During the interaction, which was held between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of these five districts in the presence of the CEO of NITI Aayog, and the CMs and DC/DMs of the respective states. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir, R Ragapriya, who made a presentation on the progress made in the district under the ambitious district program, spoke to the Prime Minister about the effectiveness of ADP in the achievement of good governance. She told the Prime Minister that in health, Yadgir had a persistent problem with anemia, which was solved by training all ASHA workers and ANMs in the mandatory hemoglobin test in all CSPs for adolescents over the age of 13, and iron tablets being prescribed to those found to be anaemic. As part of the state government’s Matru Poorna Yojana, pregnant women were provided with nutritious meals, which reduced the incidence of low birth weight babies, and also in the Anganawadis, milk and eggs were given to 293 children with severe acute malnutrition and 20,000 children with moderate acute malnutrition. , five days a week. This ensured a reduction in malnutrition from 30% to 6%, she revealed. After her presentation, the Prime Minister asked Ragapriya how the Aspiration District Program differed from the implementation of other regular programs, to which she replied that the ADP had resulted in better cross-departmental coordination. Through this method, different departments are able to achieve better service delivery and better results. Satisfied with the presentation, the Prime Minister hailed the Yadgir district.

