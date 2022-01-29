Beijing’s self-sabotage in the South China Sea

Author: Gregory Poling, CSIS

The situation in the South China Sea continues to deteriorate, military tensions rise, Southeast Asian states are losing space to exercise their rights, fisheries are nearing collapse, and China is undermining its aim regional and global leadership. Faced with regular coercion, China’s neighbors are increasingly disillusioned with its long-term intentions and, alongside international partners, are beefing up their objections to Beijing’s claims.

China has significantly increased its coast guard patrols and military exercises in disputed waters from 2020, and dangerous harassment of Southeast Asia oil and gas operations by Chinese law enforcement and retaliatory investigations on the seabed have become the new norm. Then in January 2021, Beijing adopted a law strengthen the authority of the China Coast Guard (CCG) to enforce maritime claims, by force if necessary. The law may be ambiguous, but its harsh language and broad scope have raised concerns.

In March, the Philippines reported more than 220 Chinese maritime militia ships assembled at Whitsun Reef in the disputed Union Banks. The Philippine Coast Guard conducted several patrols on the reef and the government released photos and videos of the militia flotilla. Vietnam soon did the same. The embarrassment and diplomatic tension caught Beijing’s attention and temporarily dispersed the fleet to other nearby reefs. But the militia boats returned and by October their numbers were approaching 200.

The oil and gas clashes that have been commonplace since 2019 also continue. In June 2021, CCG vessels started patrolling around Malaysian drilling operations in the Kasawari gas field off Sarawak, targeting offshore supply vessels. Chinese military planes were simultaneously patrolling near Malaysian airspace, prompting Kuala Lumpur to jamming jets and issue a diplomatic protest. In September, China appeared to retaliate against a drilling operation by carrying out a study of the seabed on the continental shelf of Malaysia.

In July, China and Indonesia began their first real spat on hydrocarbons when an Indonesian-licensed rig began drilling two appraisal wells in the country’s Tuna Block on the southern edge of the South China Sea. CCG vessels patrolled the platform for the next four months. China has also deployed a survey vessel with a CCG escort to conduct a seabed survey of the Indonesian continental shelf by carefully tracing the edge of China’s nine-dash line as Indonesian navy vessels lay it were following.

A dangerous incident occurred in November when China fired high-pressure water cannons on a civilian ship supplying Filipino troops on Second Thomas Shoal. The outcry from Manila and US and European officials was swift. China did not interfere with a second resupply attempt a week later. This happened just as the candidates for the 2022 Philippine presidential elections were being finalized. Predictably, most hastily pledged a tough stance on China.

This constant stream of bad behavior galvanizes the region. For the first time since 2016, most Southeast Asian claimants and a chorus of international partners agree that China’s behavior is destabilizing and are voicing those concerns. They are also increasingly open to greater cooperation to strengthen their positions and push back.

This change is most evident in the Philippines.

In July, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte decided to stop abrogating the agreement on US visiting forces in the Philippines. The two countries thereafter agreed to developing a bilateral maritime framework and resuming construction projects under the long stalled 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows the United States access to certain Philippine military bases and modernize them. In November, they held their first Bilateral strategic dialogue in two years and announced its intention to develop bilateral defense guidelines and to conclude an agreement on the general security of military information. The Philippines also have reinforced patrols in the South China Sea and intends to deploy Coast Guard vessels to Thitu Island in the Spratlys.

The most important question for the South China Sea in 2022 is whether the reversal in Philippine foreign policy will continue after the presidential transition in mid-year. US and Philippine defense establishments will attempt to lock in recent alliance gains, with the US already rapidly dispersing construction funds for EDCA sites. More high-level visits are likely as Washington seeks to prove it is serious about forging a stronger and more equitable alliance.

Malaysia is also hardening its resolve following Chinese coercion and appears determined to stick to its offshore energy plans despite growing pressure from Beijing. Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah admitted that Malaysia expects harassment from China Carry on as long as operations in Kasawari continue but pledge to persevere. In Indonesia, the Maritime Safety Agency declared the completion of the drilling of the tuna block a victory on China. Agency chief Aan Kurnia has invited counterparts from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam to meet in Indonesia to share notes on the response to Chinese harassment.

It is not hard to imagine more meetings between Southeast Asian seekers seeking common cause in the coming year. Such a minilateral effort outside ASEAN has not happened since 2015, when the foreign ministers of Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam held two meetings over the South China Sea. Then, as now, applicants in Southeast Asia were worried about China and disappointed by the stalling of the ChinaASEAN Code of Conduct process. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin recently summed up the current mood, lamenting that negotiations have come to nothing.

This will not change in 2022. Instead, China’s tactics will continue to entice claimants into hedging behavior and, in some cases, aligning themselves with the United States and other outside powers. that Beijing seeks to prevent.

Gregory B Poling is Senior Fellow for Southeast Asia and Director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Washington, DC.

