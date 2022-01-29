Nusantara is about to be the new capital of Indonesia, but what will happen to Jakarta?

Read the story in Indonesian

Indonesia’s lower house has passed a national capital relocation bill, marking the official declaration of the country’s new main city after the idea was first discussed three years ago.

It took only 42 days for the bill to be debated and passed earlier this month, making it the fastest bill ever passed by the Indonesian parliament.

There was virtually no opposition to its ratification, as the majority of the Indonesian parliament is controlled by the coalition parties supporting President Joko Widodo’s administration.

The government says Indonesia needs a new capital because Jakarta is threatened by regular flooding, heavy pollution, earthquakes and sinking fast.

High population density is cited as a reason why Jakarta is no longer fit to be the capital. ( Between news )

When will the capital move to Borneo?

The Indonesian government and the lower house have agreed on a new capital called Nusarain East Kalimantan,a province on the island of Borneo.

The new capital of Indonesia Last name: Archipelago Site:Between the northern regions of Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara in East Kalimantan, on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo Zoned:2,561 km2 Estimated budget:466 trillion rupees ($46 billion), of which about 53% will come from the government budget and the rest from the private sector and public enterprises Time of move: The first quarter of 2024 until 2027, with approximately 25,000 additional civil servants per year

It will be governed by someone who will be appointed directly by the president.

The law stipulates that the transfer of capital must take place in the first quarter of 2024, which coincides with the end of Mr. Widodo’s presidency.

Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, director of the Center of Economic and Law Studies, a Jakarta-based think tank, said the capital relocation project was done too quickly for political reasons.

“Political ambition in this project trumps economic rationality,” he said, adding that the project with a budget of 466.9 trillion rupees ($46 billion) is likely to strain state finances.

“It feels like it’s only for the good of [Widodo] the legacy of government. »

Jakarta residents hope that the quality of life can be improved when it is no longer the capital. ( Provided: Greenpeace Indonesia )

What will happen to Jakarta?

Anies Baswedan, Governor of Jakarta insists that the megacity of more than 31 million inhabitants will remain a key urban center.

“Jakarta will continue to be the center of the economy, the center of other sectors like culture, and will remain the hub of the nation,” he told local media.

Muhamad Eka Yudhistira hopes the new capital will create more job opportunities for locals. ( Provided )

Muhamad Eka Yudhistira was born in the current capital and is a member of the Betawi community, an ethnic group originating from the city of Jakarta and its surroundings.

Mr Yudhistira hopes Jakarta’s burden will ease after the move.

“Although the impact is not that big because Jakarta will remain the center of the economy,” he said.

Mr Yudhistira, who works in the hospitality industry, said it currently takes him at least an hour to get to work each day, despite being only 9.5 kilometers away.

“At least Jakarta’s traffic and pollution problems would be improved a bit,” he said.

Jakarta’s pollution problem is one of the reasons for the desire to move the capital. ( Reuters: Willy Kurniawan )

But he expressed concern that building Nusantara could impact the indigenous people of Kalimantan, the Indonesian name for Borneo.

“The government should really maximize the potential of the local people there, because as they said, development has to be fairly distributed,” he said.

Jakarta is sinking at an alarming rate, a process known as land subsidence, with parts of the city having sunk more than four meters since the 1970s.

But Elisa Sutanudjaja, director of the Rujak Center for Urban Studies, said she was not worried about Jakarta’s fate.

Elisa Sutanudjaja says leadership is essential for Jakarta’s future. ( Provided )

“As a logistics hub, with the biggest population in Java, I’m not too worried,” she said.

“The land subsidence has actually started to slow since 2010.”

Ms Sutanudjaja said that even though Jakarta was no longer the capital, it would continue to sink because there was a lack of regulation, especially in construction and development.

But she thinks moving the capital could have a positive impact on Jakarta as it will reduce exploitation driven by extractive development.

“Problematic projects such as the construction of a double-decker toll road in Jakarta can also be reconsidered for sustainability as the central government’s influence there will be reduced,” she said.

By no longer being the country’s capital, Jakarta as a province would have the ability to more freely regulate its own land use planning, which has often been at odds with central government interests, she said.

“Much of Jakarta’s land use planning has been violated by the central government, for example the Senayan area in central Jakarta, which in Jakarta’s land use planning is a green area but can be sold as a shopping center “, she said.

According to Ms. Sutanudjaja, decisions regarding land use planning have been made taking into account political interests, economic interests and the interests of the community at large.

“So far, economic interests have always won in Jakarta. If land developers and [local] the government cannot be the decision maker, Jakarta will continue like this, regardless of whether it is the capital or not.”

Therefore, she said, the future of Jakarta will depend a lot on the vision of the leaders of Jakarta.

Will the government move leave buildings empty?

The Ministry of Finance announced that state assets in Jakarta, such as buildings belonging to The 34 Indonesian Ministries and the State Palace should be leased to finance the construction of Nusantara.

Assets held by the central government in Jakarta were worth around 1.1 trillion rupees ($108 billion), said Encep Sudarwan, director general of state assets at Indonesia’s finance ministry.

But authorities say that because Jakarta will remain Indonesia’s economic capital, central government-owned buildings that were once the workplaces of thousands of civil servants will not be empty or abandoned.

“We are optimizing the assets in Jakarta so that we can secure funds to develop the new capital,” Mr Sudarwan told the ABC.

“We don’t always have to sell them.”

Is everyone happy with the plan?

Yati Dahlia fears farmers will have their land confiscated. ( Provided )

Yati Dahlia has lived in the sleepy neighborhood of Sepaku in East Kalimantan since she was born there 31 years ago.

Like many locals, she fears it will soon become unrecognizable due to its proximity to the planned site of Nusantara.

Ms Dahlia said Sepaku residents “were never consulted” about the development plan which would take place just a few miles from their home.

“It’s not a forest. Many indigenous residents live here,” she said.

“Do they think we are just trees here? We are human and we wish to be humanized. [The government] must first help us instead of forcing their will.

“They never listen to us here.”

Mr. Widodo visits East Kalimantan, where Nusantara will be built. ( Provided: Presidential Palace )

Pradarma Rumpang, an environmental activist and coordinator of the East Kalimantan Mining Advocacy Network, said the relocation plan would compound existing environmental damage in the community, such as the critical lack of access to water.

“Even under normal circumstances, the drinking water crisis has become a problem for these regions,” he said.

“That’s the main problem that’s always been there. What happens when there’s a population boom in a short period of time?”

Indonesia’s Ministry of National Development Planning has predicted that the population of the capital region will increase from 100,000 to 700,000 by 2025, and 1.5 million in 2035.

Rumpang also criticized National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa’s claim that the new capital would create more than 1.3 million jobs.

Mr Rumpang said thousands of households “will be pulled from their economic roots” as cultivators, hunters, farmers, as a result of this development.

Pradarma Rupang fears that the development of Nusantara will damage fragile ecosystems. ( Provided )

The livelihoods of more than 10,000 local fishermen around the nearby town of Balikpapan would also be potentially affected, he added.

Mr Rumpang warned that maritime traffic, carrying millions of tonnes of building materials as part of industrial development, would dominate local rivers.

Ms. Dahlia, whose family is made up of farmers, fears that Nusantara’s development will force her to abandon her land.

“If they force us to abandon our land, what will we be left with? she said.

“What must we do for our children to survive? »

The Ministry of National Development Planning has been approached for comment.

