Erdogan threatens media with retaliation for harmful content

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun paid a surprise visit to Dar Al-Fatwa on Saturday, where he met Lebanese Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, the country’s top Sunni Islam authority, amid fears of a Sunni boycott of the Lebanese political process.

Aoun stressed the role played by the Sunni community in preserving the unity and political diversity of Lebanon, and the importance of participating alongside all the other components of national and political life, as well as all elections that define the future of Lebanon and its people.

Arrangements are underway for the legislative elections to be held as planned, and there is no reason to postpone them, he added, stressing that the Sunni community is an essential component, and we do not support his boycott of the elections.

Aoun’s visit to Dar Al-Fatwa has been described by political observers as an attempt to fix what can no longer be fixed; too little, too late.

A source close to Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora told Arab News: The damage was done to the Sunni community when Aoun obstructed all attempts made by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to form his government. . Aoun went further by insulting Hariri, calling him a liar.

Lebanon’s relations with the Gulf states have also been damaged due to the positions of Aoun and Hezbollah regarding abuses against Saudi Arabia. It is useless to resort to Dar Al-Fatwa now.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Friday that there would be no Sunni boycott of the May legislative elections. Our main concern is that the state and its institutions remain active and effective, and that the elections are held on time.

It comes days after Hariri, who leads the Future Movement which represents the majority of the Sunni community in parliament, announced the suspension of political work and the suspension of any direct role or responsibility in the ruling authority, parliament. and politics in its traditional sense.

Mikati said: It is true that Hariri has announced his reluctance to run for office, but we will certainly not call for a Sunni boycott, and anyone who wants to run must run. The sect holds great potential to participate in elections.

Hariri’s Future Movement has major influence in 10 of Lebanon’s 15 electoral constituencies. He had attributed the suspension of political action to his belief that there is no room for a positive opportunity for Lebanon in light of Iranian influence, international uncertainty and national division.

A source in Dar Al-Fatwa said: Derian, together with prominent Sunni figures, has decided to move towards unifying the ranks to absorb the turmoil before it is too late and to confront the Iranian control over which Hezbollah relies on the national scene.

The source close to Siniora notes: The boycott of political action by Sunni sects leads nowhere because Hezbollah can then make the decisions it wants without anyone opposing them. He can also nominate whoever he wants for Sunni seats in the elections and ensure their victory to serve his interests.

On Friday evening, three days after Hariris’ speech, his elder brother Bahaa Hariri announced that he would continue the journey of his father, the late Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

Bahaa, 55, who had stayed away from politics after his father’s assassination in 2005, making way for his brother Saad, said: First of all, it must be stressed that neither our religion , neither our morals nor our education allow us, the sons of the martyr Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, to abandon our responsibility, and we put (forward) all our capacities for the good of the rebirth of Lebanon.

He added: The family of martyr Rafik Hariri… will not disintegrate. In partnership and solidarity, we will lead the battle to restore the homeland and restore the sovereignty of the homeland to its occupiers.

Bahaa stressed that any misinformation hinting at a power vacuum within Lebanon’s Sunni community only serves the country’s enemies, adding: Who dares to warn of a vacuum within Lebanon’s largest sect to which I have the honor to belong?