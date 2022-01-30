Welcome to the “Genocide Games” where human rights allegations will take center stage

The next few days would be a good time for China to look the other way and cover its ears. Another week of negative comments in the global media before the Politburo can light up the Birdcage with pyrotechnic marvels and painfully poignant theater, the signal to sweep aside the horror stories and continue the illusion that Beijing is not in fact the spectacle of deep state monsters the liberal West believes.

The plight of Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in China’s remote northwest is the human rights hell that plagues China’s rulers. The sight of protesters holding plaques proclaiming these Winter Olympics as the Genocide Games at rallies around the world is intolerable for a regime for which the Olympics have nothing to do with promoting winter sports. and everything to do with repositioning China at the center of a reinvented world order.

As the athletes begin to arrive at the Olympic Village, the front-page story of Chinese newsrooms elsewhere in the world learns more and more about President Xi Jinping’s ruthless policy of eradicating difference, which is of course dressed in counter-terrorism rhetoric. Xi launched his groupthink politics in 2014 with his Strike Hard Against Violent Terrorism campaign.

According to Human Rights Watch, more than 20% of the arrests at the start of the initiative took place in Xinjiang, which is home to only 1.5% of the Chinese population. The situation has worsened considerably since 2017 with an estimated one million detainees in hundreds of camps euphemistically described as re-education centres.

Take your pick: rape, torture, sterilization, forced labor, it’s all part of the agenda according to human rights groups.

The disturbing disappearance and staged reappearance of China’s most famous tennis player, Peng Shuai, following allegations of sexual abuse against a senior government official has further heightened anti-China sentiment.

As a result, Friday’s opening ceremony will take place under a diplomatic boycott led by the United States and supported by Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. This was not what President Xi had in mind when China beat Almaty at the Games in 2015, barely a contest in truth after various European bidders withdrew.

The absurdity of the whole shebang is compounded by the fact that the Winter Olympics are taking place in a country with no interest in winter sports and, in the chosen location north of the capital, devoid of snow. The authorities have been busy doing things and spraying the landscape white. The irony in all of this stems from a Uyghur pogrom taking place in an area with mountains over 26,000 feet. No need for snow machines up there.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> Beijing 2022 has been dubbed the Genocide Games (Photo: Getty)

But it’s not a festival that celebrates China’s sporting expertise on snow and ice, or even a reflection of a nation, like Britain, that deeply loves recreational skiing, but the ability of China to manipulate the political sphere for its own ends. The athletes are, as always, the pawns of this spectacle, the playthings of the political elites and their infernal geopolitical predilection.

The British delegation heading to Beijing has a meager roster of more than 50 and includes only a handful of medal hopefuls, each of whom seems to be imbued with the same pioneering spirit that led to the development of alpine sport in first place.

Skiing was largely the pursuit of the Scandinavian military and hunters who used wooden planks to move efficiently over flat terrain until the advent of mountaineering enthusiast Sir Arnold Lunn with his love of all things Swiss. Flying downhill on skis in a jacket and tie was his gift to the world in the early 20th century.

Lunn ended up with one leg shorter than the other following a fall on the mountain and found the descent painful. Getting around on skis was his solution, a solution that quickly turned into a downhill competition between wealthy tourists and public schoolchildren brought to Switzerland by the father of travel agent Lunn.

Lunn’s legacy is not seen in Olympic medals, but in seaside resorts like Wengen and Mrren and the millions of Britons who travel to the Alps for a week a year to breathe in the mountain air and, according to the age profile, dancing on tables at 2,000 meters with a beer balanced on your head.

To compete with indigenous populations a century after Sir Arnold’s proto-schussing requires ingenuity, madness or theft, as in the poaching of athletes who have a birth-link despite having competed successfully for other nations. Enter British-born Charlotte Bankes, who competed for France in Sochi and Pyeongchang but was persuaded to change allegiance at the start of this Olympic cycle.

Bankes is among the favorites for snowboard cross gold. Choosing to strap your torso to a sled and propel yourself headfirst down an ice chute at speeds that would rack up points on a driver’s license takes on a kind of weird something. And all this with the chin caressing the ice. Matt Weston and Laura Deas, who won bronze behind Lizzy Yarnold in Pyeongchang, are the lycra missiles looking to continue Britain’s medal return in the event that dates back to 2002.

Freestyle skier James Woods is the product of a dry run in Sheffield, but is in his third games. Fifth in Sochi, fourth in Pyeongchang, Times Arrow apparently points Woods to a slopestyle medal in Beijing that would reflect his power as a former world champion and X-Games gold medalist.

Izzy Atkin, who won Britain’s first skiing medal in 2018, and her younger sister Zoe compete in the women’s slopestyle event.

Great Britain collected only 32 medals in 23 editions of the winter games. Of the three to seven medals targeted in China, one of any hue in alpine skiing, a category in which Britain has never troubled the timesheets, would carry the highest value. It is therefore on the slalom skis of Dave Ryding that the nation rolls.

After winning Britain’s first World Cup gold in Kitzbhel a week ago at the age of 35, expectations are incredibly high. Yet, if a shock should occur, what better than a town without snow, for a boy who learned to ski on a dry slope in Burnley?