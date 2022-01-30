Multan completes PSL record pursuit, Quetta crushes Karachi | Taiwan News





KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) Multan Sultans secured a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars with Pakistan’s most successful Super League chase on Saturday, and point guard Naseem Shah returned a career-best 5-20 to lead Quetta Gladiators to an eight-wicket win over the Karachi Kings.

Left-handed fly-half Shan Masood hit 83 from 50 for Multan while captain Mohammad Rizwan hit 69 as his sublime form in the T20s continued into his second consecutive half-century. Multan made it 209-5 with two balls to spare.

It is the most successful chase in PSL history, now in its seventh season.

Fly-half Fakhar Zamans, with 76 from 35, had previously set Lahores’ strong tally of 206-5 after Rizwan won the coin toss and opted to field.

With 17 required from the final two overs, Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-40) pushed Multan into a tight turn conceding just one run and claiming the wickets of Sohaib Maqsood (20) and Tim David (1).

But southpaw Khushdil Shah (18 not out) hit experienced Haris Rauf for three fours and a six in the final to seal a thrilling win for Multan against a formidable T20 bowling attack.

Lahore’s star bowling squad battled Masood and Rizwan. Afridi and Rauf were inconsistent in their opening spells of two overs each while Afghan spinner Rashid Khan (1-28) had to wait until his fourth over to break the 150-run opening stand.

Masood hit 14 fours and a six in his masterful shot before being undone by googly Rashids who fended off the stump in the 15th. Rizwan, who hit six fours and three sixes, was bowled around his legs by Afridis’ deep delivery before Shah’s cameo saw Multan over the line in the final over.

Earlier, Fakhar set the tone for Lahores’ big total by smashing 11 fours and two sixes before being cleverly caught short-legged and slender by a diver Imran Khan as he tried to throw fast thrower Ihsanullah in the 12th .

Kamran Ghulam made a useful contribution of 43 from 31 balls, but it was Rashids two sixes and a four in the final over, beaten by Shahnawaz Dahani (1-44), who took Lahore above the 200 mark .

NASEEM DESTROYER

Naseem raced through the top order with three quick wickets then came back to claim two more wickets in his second spell as Karachi narrowly managed to avoid their lowest ever PSL tally before being knocked out for 113 in 17.3 overs.

Imad Wasim, who had recovered from coronavirus, made 26 and took Karachi past their previous lowest PSL total of 108-9 when he launched Naseem for a big six before retiring halfway through the next delivery.

Captain Babar Azam saw four teammates dismissed by Naseem and Sohail Tanvir in the batting power play and had the best score with 32 before he also skied an easy catch deep into the 12th against fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain .

Opening hitter Ahsan Ali (57 from 43) scored his second straight half-century and anchored Quetta at 114-2 in 15.5 overs with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (16) wrapping up the game by breaking three successive boundaries against Lewis Gregorys soft medium rhythm.

The 2020 champions Karachi, who face Lahore on Sunday, must quickly make amends in the batting department as they also lost this season’s opener to Multan by seven wickets after being limited at 124-5.

