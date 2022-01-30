The open line, plus: Asa comes out strong for Republicans to forget about Donald Trump





Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says GOP should move on from Trump – Washington Times https://t.co/39jkgcZWi8

Shealyn Sowers (@ARGOVcomms) January 29, 2022

Asa Hutchinson used a Washington DC platform today to make the case that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election and that it is time for the Republican Party to move beyond Donald Trump.

Note that his press aide, Shealynn Sowers, used her megaphone to get the word out.

This was undoubtedly a planned event. He’s chair of the National Governors Association and had a press availability to open the winter meeting of the group.

No more Trump? Trump lost the election?

He’s indicated this before, with a bit less directness than today.

GOPs Hutchinson Says He Didn’t Believe 2020 Elections Was `Stolen’ – Bloomberg https://t.co/bfKbTsWA6q

Shealyn Sowers (@ARGOVcomms) January 29, 2022

Good timing for the Arkansas Times and Ernest Dumas’ article for this month’s issue on presidential malfeasance and Arkansas political reactions to same. He wrote:

In 2020, vote counts for Joe Biden ensured the Electoral College couldnt again tip the presidential victory to the less popular candidate, and we all saw what happened next. Since then, except for the occasional Democrat or maverick Republican, Arkansas officeholders stood steadfast silently if not vocally to brush under the rug everything that Trump and the violent mob he incited on Jan. 6 tried to do to end the democratic tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.

We will have to focus mostly on a single man, Governor Hutchinson, who, stubbornly on occasion, weakly at other times and virtually alone in his party, has found himself sometimes having to disavow the course of his beloved ex-president and the cult that rapturously follows Trumps every inclination (except getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot). The governor never criticizes Trump, but he did sort of acknowledge that the old adulterer and fake business wizard really had lost the election and fairly.

Dumas noted that Hutchinson has in the past covered himself by saying Trump did good things (specifics lacking). And he noted that Hutchinson supported impeachment of a president — Bill Clinton — accused of far less than Trump has done. Dumas concluded:

I have waited vainly for the governor, in his near-weekly chats with CNN, to be asked how he ranks Clintons illicit dalliance and coyness as so much worse than Donald Trumps crimes against the country.

That said, I must rank Hutchinson, who alone among the talked-about GOP candidates for president has a considerable record of adhering to the law, as our best hope, at least among Republicans, in 2024.

Hutchinson stepped out there today. Is there a market for that in today’s Republican Party? Not much evidence of this in Arkansas, but we are always on the trailing edge of trends. Some recent polling showed Asa may be a man for the times. A poll out this week:

In a hypothetical presidential election between either Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, against President Joe Biden, a recent poll found that the sitting president would beat both Republicans.

Hutchinson did more or less embroider on the stolen election theme, however, in citing Republican efforts to make it harder for people to vote. (He calls this election integrity and talks about expanded access that is simply untrue in Arkansas.)

First of all, I dont believe the election was stolen, and I respect the results, said Hutchinson, a Republican who won a second term as governor in 2018. They were challenged as need be and the result is the fact that President Biden is in office.

Hutchinson said that states have recently both expanded voting access as well as created new restrictions about making sure that the votes have integrity, which he said is their prerogative.

To me, its all about the future, he said. Anyone who wants to talk about the last election is going to lose the next election.

Let other voices be heard. Please. But if it’s Tom Cotton or Ron DeSantis, maybe not.

The line is open.

‘

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2022/01/29/the-open-line-plus-asa-comes-out-strong-for-republicans-to-forget-about-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos