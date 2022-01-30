Boris Johnson’s senior aide watched cricket as Kabul fell





On Saturday night, a Number 10 source insisted Mr Rosenfield, a former senior Treasury official, was ‘in constant contact with the office’. But the revelation that he spent August 12 watching England play India at Lord’s rather than helping coordinate the No 10 government’s response is likely to fuel calls for him to leave amid pressure on Mr Johnson to overhaul his operation as part of a ‘reset’ aimed at saving his job as Prime Minister. A series of MPs and Cabinet ministers have made it clear they believe Mr Rosenfield should be sacked as part of a reshuffle, and Mr Johnsons ‘praetorian guard’ of unofficial whips helping shore up his stance, promised backbench MPs that sweeping changes are coming. . David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, said: ‘It is an extraordinary reflection of the work ethic and commitment of the staff of Number 10 that a senior member of that staff is taking days off while that Afghanistan falls and number 10 demands that ministers return from vacation.” Another senior Tory figure, who has so far refrained from publicly calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation, suggested the Prime Minister should take at least some of the blame for Mr Rosenfield’s actions. The MP said: “Can you imagine David Cameron’s chief of staff doing this? No, he would have fired him. Can you imagine Theresa May’s chief of staff doing this? Of course she doesn’t. wouldn’t have fired. “Can you imagine that chief of staff doing that when he was working for Alistair Darling or George Osborne? There’s literally no way he did that.” Speaking on August 12, Ben Wallace, the Defense Secretary, said “the safety of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan personnel is our first priority”, adding: “We must do everything what we can to keep them safe.” On August 21, when Mr Rosenfield attended the final hundred at Lord’s in the evening amid Kabul’s chaotic evacuation effort, the city’s airport was closed and US citizens were urged not to not go there amid reports of people dying after being run over or succumbing to scorching temperatures. A Number 10 source said: “Dan was in constant contact with the office, working long days and weekends throughout the period which saw the fall of Kabul and the safe evacuation of 15,000 people. during Operation Pitting.” Mr Johnson is likely to come under further pressure from his MPs this week as Sue Gray prepares to deliver a redacted report into the events of Number 10 which allegedly broke Covid rules.

