PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad on February 5





🔊 Listen to this article Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Ramanujacharya, an 11th-century saint and social reformer, as the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad on February 5. The statue to be unveiled is a 216-foot statue and is situated in a 45-acre complex at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the statue’s inner shrine. No less than 120 kg of gold were used to build the statue’s inner sanctum. The weight of gold is used to commemorate the saint’s 120 years of life. The entire project, worth Rs 1000 crore, was made possible through donations from devotees across the world. The event will see 1035 yagya along with other spiritual activities including mass chanting of mantras as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham. It will probably be the greatest event in modern history. The unveiling of the statue will mark the 1,000th anniversary of the saint’s birth. The 216-foot statue is believed to be one of the tallest statues in a seated position, according to a press note from organizers. The series of events leading to the unveiling of the statue would begin from February 2. Furthermore, the press note added that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Chinna Jeeyar Swami, a spiritual guru, will co-host the event. Chief ministers from other states, political leaders and actors would also attend the event. Panchaloha, an amalgam of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass and zinc was used to construct the statue. The complex houses identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams and 108 richly carved Vishnu temples referencing the works of the Alwars, Tamil mystical saints. Who was Ramanujacharya? Ramanujacharya was born in 1017 in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. He was a saint and a social reformer who freed millions of people from social, cultural, sexual, educational and economic discrimination. His idea of ​​society was underpinned by the belief that every human being is equal, regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

