How to watch Pakistani Super League Game 3





Reigning Pakistani Super League (PSL) champions Multan Sultans will be looking to seal back-to-back wins when they take on Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Saturday. The clash at the iconic National Stadium is the early start to PSL 7’s double-header day one. (More Cricket News)

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans began their title defense with an easy seven-wicket win over Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings on league day. The Skipper, who was named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021, went unbeaten on 52 from 47 balls as he chased down the Kings 124/5 in 18.2 overs from the same spot. But the star of the game was veteran South African spinner Imran Tahir, who took three wickets for 16 runs.

The Qalanders are the only team yet to win the league. But under the imperious Shaheen Afridi, they will be hoping for a serious title challenge this season. The team has a very solid formation with players like Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, etc. in their ranks.

Throw: Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to play first.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah.

Qalandars from Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Face-to-face

This is their tenth meeting. Multan Sultans lead the head-to-head record 5-4, including the last two encounters.

Match and broadcast details

Match: Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 3, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Date: 29th January (Saturday) 2022 Time: 3:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM local Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network Live Stream: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Somewhere else…

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (UK), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Teams

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, David Willey, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Odean Smith/Johnson Charles, Rilee Rossouw, Rizwan Hussain, Rovman Powell/Dominic Drakes, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Dean Foxcroft, Kamran Ghulam, Matty Potts, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Khan, Akif Javed, Zeeshan Ashraf, Syed Faridoun, Zaman Khan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/sports/live-streaming-of-psl-2022-multan-sultans-vs-lahore-qalandars-how-to-watch-pakistan-super-league-match-3-news-50143 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos