To survive, Xi Jinping must continue to lead

After turning 68 last June, Xi Jinping has reached the usual retirement age for leaders of the Chinese Communist Party, and 2022 is expected to be the year of his retirement.

But Xi Jinping intends to stay in power for a while, and the world awaits his official announcement at China’s National People’s Congress in March.

In 2018, Xi Jinping amended the Chinese constitution to abolish the two-term limit and 10 years for the presidency.

Ahead of his next term, the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo approved a historic resolution on Xi Jinping’s signature policy of lifting people out of “common prosperity.”

This step by Xi Jinping places him on the list of the three greatest leaders in the history of the party and demonstrates his ambition by imitating Chairman Mao.

Potential “succession crisis”

The American scholar Myron Rush, the author of The Succession of Khrushchev, wrote: “Of all individual dictatorships or totalitarian regimes, one thing is certain. One day, a succession crisis will break out.

“Before it comes, this bad day will cast a long shadow over the long-awaited dictatorship.”

Deng Xiaoping introduced a two-term limit. He recognized the dangers of the one-man rule and the cult of personality that favors the group leader.

China experts Richard McGregor and Jude Blanchette argue that by removing term limits on the president and not naming a successor, “Xi Jinping has consolidated his power, sacrificing the most significant political reform of the past four decades, a smooth and peaceful transfer of power.

“Xi Jinping has pushed China into a potentially destabilizing succession crisis,” they wrote.

Over the past year, CCP members have also expressed concern that abolishing term limits could undermine the principle of collective leadership, which aims to avert a cultural revolution in which figures like Mao had been in power for too long.

Members of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and China’s decision-making body usually retire at the Party Congress, which is held every five years, if they are 68 or older.

But Xi Jinping is not the only member of the Politburo Standing Committee to cross the age threshold. Li Zhanshu, 71, chairman of the National People’s Congress, is also too old. Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, 67, will reach that age threshold in April.

Former party officials say the age limit for top leaders was introduced in the late 1990s by former Chinese President Jiang Zemin to oust his older rivals.

Consolidation of power

A critical factor in keeping Xi in power is his extensive anti-corruption campaign. The campaign initially aimed to tackle long-standing corruption within the party. The first step helped Xi win the support of the Chinese public. But it was later seen as a campaign to eliminate dissent within the party. As Xi’s anti-corruption campaign continues, more than 100,000 party officials have been indicted.

A broader view is that Xi must stay in power to prevent retaliation from those he defeated after stepping down. As China builds its image as a global superpower, its most powerful leaders fear the Chinese people. So they continue to restrict information through censorship and invest heavily in stable resources to suppress dissent at home.

Zhang Tan, former director of the Guizhou United Front Work Department, reported to the Communist Party Central Committee in the 1980s and 1990s. Then, after becoming a Christian in the early 2000s, he voluntarily ended his political career because his religious beliefs went against the principles of the CCP.

Zhang said that under Xi Jinping, China had little room for dissent. and “It happens in China because the party sees the people as the enemy.” Zhang Tan argues that China is still a “kingdom” and that the law is used to consolidate and protect the power of the “emperors”, namely Xi Jinping.

Xi’s political tenure is more about domestic issues and nationalism than China’s foreign policy or foreign relations with other countries as he seeks a third term. As a result, Xi has been uninterested in alienating potential allies and trading partners in diplomatic form. Its most important political objectives are:

The “unification” of China and the autonomous island of Taiwan.

Coping with domestic unrest in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Coronavirus control.

Challenge

China does not have a two-party system, nor a significant opposition as a test of power, but the Chinese Communist Party has different factions. However, some fear that Chinese-style accountability and factional fighting will disappear, mainly when Xi uses the same kind of system used in his anti-corruption campaign to silence critics.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping is facing one of the most difficult times in the Communist Party’s history. The US-China trade war and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy could further shake confidence in the party leadership.

Tensions between China and its Asia-Pacific neighbors, including Japan, South Korea, India, the Philippines and Australia, are rising.

With China’s economic growth at an all-time low during the pandemic, Xi’s push for “common prosperity” as a political movement could help secure his political future. However, this involves cracking down on China’s wealthiest groups, including tech giants, the education sector and the real estate sector. Moreover, China’s coronavirus elimination policy has had a huge impact on its economy. (AP: Tao Ming, Xinhua).

There is a cult of personality around Xi Jinping and no room for criticism. Every newspaper and news program must use Xi’s directive in daily headlines, and every city displays his image and propaganda slogans to legitimize his authority and message. In February, Xi Jinping will use the Winter Olympics to bolster the nationalist movement and support securing another five years in power, the same strategy used in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

With the National People’s Congress in March, the public is likely to see more struggles within the party, but of course it’s uncertain whether anyone will challenge Xi Jinping or what the consequences will be.

And if they fail. Xi Jinping’s third term as president is far from certain. But he will do everything in his power to maintain his grip on power. Otherwise, he is subject to reprisals and has an uncertain future.