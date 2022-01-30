Politics
Erdogan threatens to punish Turkish media for ‘harmful content’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday threatened Turkish media with legal action for content “inconsistent with national values and morals”, in an extent seen by critics as an attempt to stifle dissent.
He also sacked his justice minister and the head of the national statistics agency after official data came out showing last year’s inflation rate hit a 19-year high.
The Turkish leader said in a decree that “it has become necessary to take the necessary measures to protect (families, children and young people) against harmful media content”.
He urged authorities to take “legal action” against the “destructive effects” of some media content, without revealing what that would entail.
Critics said it was another attempt to clamp down on free speech ahead of next year’s election.
Faruk Bildirici, a veteran journalist and media ombudsman, accused Erdogan of declaring a “state of emergency against the media”.
Rights groups regularly accuse Turkey of undermining media freedom by arresting journalists and shutting down critical outlets, especially since Erdogan survived a failed coup attempt in July 2016.
Erdogan promised on Wednesday that renowned television journalist Sedef Kabas would not go “unpunished” after being imprisoned for allegedly insulting him.
In an earlier decree on Saturday, Erdogan sacked the head of the national statistics agency, Sait Erdal Dincer.
It was just the latest in a series of economic layoffs by Erdogan, who has fired three central bank governors since July 2019.
Erdogan has spoken out against high interest rates, which he says cause inflation – the exact opposite of conventional economic thinking.
The 36.1% inflation figure for 2021 released by Dincer has angered pro-government and opposition camps.
The opposition said actual increases in the cost of living were at least twice as high.
Meanwhile, Erdogan reportedly criticized the statistics agency privately for releasing data he said exaggerated the extent of Turkey’s economic malaise.
The head of the statistics agency, Dincer, had sensed his impending doom.
“I’m sitting in this office now, tomorrow it will be someone else,” he said in an interview with business newspaper Dunya earlier this month.
“It doesn’t matter who the president is. Can you imagine that hundreds of my colleagues could support or remain silent on the publication of an inflation rate very different from what they had established?”
Erdogan did not explain his decision to appoint Erhan Cetinkaya, who had served as vice president of Turkey’s banking regulator, as the new head of state statistics.
“This will only heighten concerns about the reliability of data, in addition to major concerns about economic policy settings,” BlueBay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash said in a note to clients.
The agency is due to release January inflation data on February 3.
Also on Saturday, Erdogan appointed a new justice minister, appointing former deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdag to replace veteran ruling party member Abdulhamit Gul who had held the post since 2017.
Ali Babacan, a former deputy prime minister who quit the ruling AKP party and founded the Deva party, took to Twitter to express his fury.
“The Minister of Justice is replaced, the president (of the statistics agency) TUIK is removed from his position before the inflation data is published. No one knows why,” he said.
“The authoritarian alliance (…) continues to harm the country,” he said, referring to the AKP and its nationalist partner MHP.
Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Erdogan had thrown the head of the statistics agency “in the trash” and urged bureaucrats to oppose the Turkish leader’s policies.
“Otherwise you will suffer the same fate,” he warned.
In December, Kilicdaroglu was turned away by security agents as he tried to enter the statistics agency’s headquarters in Ankara.
He accused the agency of ‘fabricating’ the numbers to hide the true impact of government policies and called it ‘no longer a state institution but a palace institution’, in reference to Erdogan’s presidential compound. .
