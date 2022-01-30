Ukraine crisis: UK’s Johnson to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe next week | world news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will step up diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine crisis with a visit to the region next week and a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to avert bloodshed.

Russia has massed troops on the Ukrainian border and Putin has said the United States and NATO have failed to meet Moscow’s key security demands, although he is ready to keep talking.

The United States says Russia now has the ability to act against Ukraine, and Johnson warned of a catastrophe that no one would emerge victorious from if Russia were to invade.

Britain said it would sanction Russia if it made an incursion into Ukraine and urged European allies to prepare similar measures. His government is expected to announce a tougher sanctions regime on Monday.

“The Prime Minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and strengthen deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe,” a spokesman for Johnson’s office in Downing Street said in a statement.

“He will reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically when he meets with President Putin this week.”

Johnson’s office did not provide details on when or where the trip took place.

Britain has provided defensive weapons and training personnel to Ukraine, although ministers have said the deployment of combat troops is unlikely.

Johnson is considering options including further deployments and strengthening NATO defences, and on Monday Britain will join UN Security Council talks in an attempt to resolve the standoff through diplomatic means.