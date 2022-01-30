Xi attends annual Chinese New Year gathering with non-CCP members





General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, takes part in an annual rally with non-CPC members ahead of the Spring Festival, or New Year’s Eve. Chinese Year, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Xueren) Special: Spring Festival 2022 Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended an annual rally with non-CPC members on Saturday ahead of the Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year. Xi, also Chinese President and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to people from non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), people without party affiliation and members of the united front. The Spring Festival falls on February 1 this year. The year 2021 has been momentous, Xi said. He noted that China has accomplished a number of major and important tasks, overcome many risks and challenges, and brought about significant progress in Party and national efforts. China has responded to a pandemic and other changes not seen in a century with calm and confidence, and managed to start the 14th Five-Year Plan period on the right foot, Xi said. “We have consistently implemented routine COVID-19 prevention and control measures and actively participated in international anti-pandemic cooperation,” Xi said, adding that China remains a leading country in both control of the pandemic and in economic development. The year also saw China regulate its socialist market economy order, promote core socialist values ​​and create a positive, healthy and vital development environment, Xi noted. He also hailed 2021 as a fruitful year for China’s multi-party cooperation. He pointed out that the 20th CPC National Congress will be convened this year. It is an event of great political importance for both the Party and the country. All areas of work should be planned and carried out taking into consideration the preparation and convening of the congress, Xi said. Efforts should be made to maintain and improve the system of multi-party cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the CPC, maintain good political guidance and strengthen guidance work, Xi said. Noting that non-CPC political parties and the ACFIC will complete their leadership changes at the central and provincial levels this year, Xi called on them to convey the political conviction, moral integrity and close ties with the CPC of older generations, and to ensure that the cause of CCP-led multiparty cooperation will be continued. Xi stressed that non-CPC political parties should focus on the goals and principles of their development as parties participating in state affairs, and continue to enhance their political understanding and ability to participate. in the deliberations and administration of the affairs of the State. ACFIC should strive to elevate its capacity to facilitate the healthy development of the non-public sector and help those working in the sector to succeed.



