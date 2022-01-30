Will Xi Jinping succeed in imposing his diplomatic bet on the world?





China is counting on the Winter Olympics to restore its diplomatic image, but the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, the diplomatic boycott and the situation of the Uighurs could well be on the program.

The Chinese president, smiling broadly, receiving a foreign delegation, we had not seen such an image for two years. Faced with IOC President Thomas Bach, Xi Jinping on Tuesday had the delighted expression of someone who will make the headlines for the next two weeks. The Beijing Winter Games are indeed an opportunity for him to get out of his diplomatic quarantine. In his dance card, we find Antnio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salmane and Vladimir Poutine, guest of honor at the opening ceremony on February 4. .

“We will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing,” said the master of the Kremlin during their last meeting by videoconference in December. The two countries willingly display their good understanding, organizing joint military maneuvers and supporting each other on sensitive issues, such as that of Ukraine or the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Read also -Covid-19: this is how the drastic health bubble of the Beijing Winter Olympics will work Since the 2008 Olympics, China’s image has deteriorated significantly in developed countries with unfavorable opinions at their highest level in twenty years, according to the 2021 Pew Research Center survey. Ms. Xi Jinping asks the media of State to show a more “positive” image of China and wants to “expand his circle of friends”. In vain. Ukraine in every head It may even be that the turbulent Vladimir Putin is not very helpful. In 2008, with his military intervention in Georgia, he ruined the Olympic party. Here he is in 2022 on the borders of Ukraine. This crisis will be on everyone’s mind with the arrival of Andrzej Duda, the Polish president who supports Kiev against Moscow but plays his own part with Beijing. “Poland is a sovereign nation and decides its own policy vis–vis China, explains Jakub Kumoch, adviser to Duda. Poland is an ally of the United States, but it also maintains very friendly relations with China. .” Read also – In Beijing, the 24th Winter Olympics will open in indifference Invited by Beijing, South Korean President Moon Jae-in preferred to decline, sending his Minister of Sports so as not to offend his great American ally while remaining wisely away from the diplomatic boycott campaign of these orchestrated Olympic Games. by Washington and followed by Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands and Denmark.

