Brett Lee thanks PM Modi | No secret how much I love India: Brett Lee thanks PM Modi after receiving personalized letter on Republic Day





Brett Lee thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving personalized letter | Photo credit: Instagram of Brett Lee Highlights Former Australian pacemaker Brett Lee received a personalized letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi Brett Lee said it was a huge honor to receive this letter on Republic Day Lee mentioned that it’s no big secret how much he loves India Following fellow countryman, Matthew Hayden and global superstars Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes and Kevin Pietersen, former Australian pacer Brett Lee also received a personalized letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. Although Lee admitted that he was a few days late to wish India and the people the best for the day, he mentioned that it was a huge honor for him to receive this letter. Lee took to his social media on Saturday to thank Prime Minister Modi for writing him a letter as the 45-year-old mentioned it’s no secret how much he loves India while paying tribute to the country and its people for showing them the love of all. through these years. “What an honor it was to receive this letter today. Thank you @narendramodi! It’s no secret how much I love India and its people and am grateful to have been able to spend so many years enjoying this beautiful country. I know I’m a few days late, but Happy Republic Day India. Thank you for all the love you’ve shown me over the years,” Lee wrote. Lee has enjoyed great popularity in India ever since his battles with Team India especially against Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and when he played in the IPL for the then Kings XI Punjab followed by Kolkata Knight Riders. The cricketer-turned-commentator has visited India regularly since his retirement as he was on the Star Sports panel and repeatedly expressed his love for the country. Last year, during the second destructive wave of COVID-19 in India, Lee had donated 1 Bitcoin (about INR 40 Lakh) while saying that India had been a second home for him and it made him happy. had deeply affected how badly the country was suffering in April. -May last year. “India has always been like a second home to me. The love and affection I have received from the people of this country, both during my professional career and even after my retirement, hold a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffer as a result of the ongoing pandemic,” Lee wrote at the time. Lee was recently plying his trade in Legends League Cricket for the World Giants, who won the trophy by beating Asia Lions in the final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/brett-lee-receives-personalised-letter-from-pm-modi-on-republic-day-says-its-no-secret-how-much-he-loves-india/854206 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos