Pegasus: Congress accuses Center of having committed ‘treason’



Govt misled House and SC: Opposition



The New York Times reported on Friday that India bought the Israeli spyware in 2017 as part of a military deal





|



New Delhi

|

Published 30.01.22, 01:31 AM

The Congress on Saturday accused the Center of having committed “treason” by buying and using the Israeli spyware Pegasus against Indian citizens, insisting the latest media revelations had confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal culpability in the matter. Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Modi Govt bought Pegasus to spy on our primary democratic institutions, politicians and public. Government officials, opposition leaders, armed forces, judiciary all were targeted by these phone tappings. This is treason. Modi Government has committed treason.”

Modi Govt bought Pegasus to spy on our primary democratic institutions, politicians and public. Govt officials, opposition leaders, armed forces, judiciary all were targeted by these phone tappings. This is treason. Modi Govt has committed treason. Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 29, 2022

The New York Times reported on Friday that India bought Pegasus in 2017 as part of a military deal. A panel tasked by the Supreme Court is looking into allegations that the phones of several politicians, journalists and at least one judge were on a list of potential targets to be hacked with Pegasus. The Congress asked the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the new revelations and initiate proceedings against the government. The Modi administration remained largely silent, deploying an unnamed government source to tell a section of the media the known fact that the report of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court is awaited. Modi chose not to comment on a day a coincidence was in play Saturday happened to be the 30th anniversary of the establishment of full-fledged diplomatic relations between India and Israel. An underlying thread in The New York Times Magazine report was a suggestion that Israel reaped diplomatic gains around the world from the Pegasus spyware. Modi stuck to diplomatic niceties, saying in a special video message that there cannot be a better time to set new goals for taking forward India-Israel relations. I am confident that India-Israel friendship will continue to set new records of mutual cooperation in the decades to come, he said. VK Singh, minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation and former army chief, said on Twitter: Can you trust NYT?? They are known Supari Media.

Can you trust NYT?? They are known as “Supari Media”. https://t.co/l7iOn3QY6q General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) January 29, 2022

Subramanian Swamy, now a BJP MP who takes an occasional swipe at the government, tossed a “Watergate” grenade into the controversy. Swamy tweeted that the “Modi government must scrap New York Times revelations today that it did indeed subscribe by payment from tax payers money of Rs 300 crores to spyware Pegasus sold by Israeli NSO company. This implies prima facie our Govt misled Supreme Court and Parliament. Watergate?”

Modi government must scrap New York Times revelations today that It did indeed subscribe by payment from tax payers money of 300 crores to spyware Pegasus sold by Israeli NSO company. This implies prima facie our Govt misled Supreme Court and Parliament. Watergate? Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 29, 2022

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet: “The Modi government must explain on affidavit why it bought this cyber weapon, who gave the permission for its usage, how were the targets selected and who got these reports? Silence on such a critical issue only means an acceptance of its criminal activity.”

Modi government must explain on affidavit why it bought this cyber weapon, who gave the permission for its usage, how were the targets selected and who got these reports?

Silence on such a critical issue only means an acceptance of its criminal activity.https://t.co/saxWit3qij Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 29, 2022

CPI general secretary D. Raja alleged that the government hid the truth from Parliament and it was now answerable. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the spyware was used not for defense purposes but to snoop on the Opposition and journalists. “If the BJP is there, it is possible. They have made the country into a Bigg Boss show,” she tweeted.

India bought Pegasus as part of defense deal with Israel in 2017: NYT.

A spyware used not for defense purposes but to snoop on opposition and journalists.

, https://t.co/kQDEf413lS Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 29, 2022

India’s former permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin dismissed as “utter rubbish” the “insinuation” in The New York Times report which cited India’s 2019 vote in support of Israel at the UN’s Economic and Social Council to highlight the deepening of ties after the deal that included the sale of Pegasus. The Congress declared its intent of holding the government accountable in Parliament, indicating the budget session that starts on Monday is set to witness a storm. He accused the government of misleading the Supreme Court and Parliament on the matter. An entire session of Parliament was washed out while the government refused to answer whether it had bought Pegasus. The Supreme Court later came up with the same query and, failing to obtain an unambiguous answer from the government, ordered an inquiry by an independent committee. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the Congress would evolve a strategy with like-minded parties to fix accountability on the Prime Minister.