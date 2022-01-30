Erdogan dismisses head of statistics agency amid spike in inflation | News | DW





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has replaced the head of the national statistics agency Sait Erdal Dincer, according to a decree issued on Saturday. The move is the latest in a string of layoffs linked to the country’s currency crisis that has sent inflation skyrocketing. Earlier this month, the agency released data showing the official inflation rate hit 36.1%, a 19-year high. But opposition leaders say even that figure is too optimistic and say the real cost of living has risen by at least twice as much. Meanwhile, Erdogan reportedly criticized the agency privately, saying its data exaggerated the scale of Turkey’s economic problems. January data, due out next week, is expected to show headline inflation hit 47%. Dincer’s replacement is Erhan Cetinkaya, who previously served as vice president of Turkey’s banking regulator. Erdogan promises to control inflation The president has drawn criticism for his repeated overhaul of the country’s economic team, including replacing three central bank governors over the past two and a half years, while also changing his finance ministers and other senior officials . Erdogan also ordered the central bank to cut interest rates, believing that high rates cause inflation at the exact opposite of conventional economic thinking. These measures caused the national currency, the lira, to fall by more than 40% against the dollar, causing huge price increases. On Saturday, Erdogan repeated his unorthodox economic policy, saying interest rates would be lowered further and inflation would fall accordingly. “You know my battle with interest rates. We are lowering interest rates and we will lower them. Know that inflation will also come down then it will come down more,” he told his supporters in the province. of Giresun, in the Black Sea. “[The] the exchange rate will stabilize and inflation will fall, prices will also fall, this is all temporary.” Erdogan remains wary of his unorthodox economic policy, which has seen inflation soar to at least 36% Bozdag replaces Gul as justice minister Also on Saturday, Erdogan appointed a new justice minister, appointing former deputy prime minister Bekir Bozdag to replace veteran ruling party member Abdulhamit Gul, who had held the post since 2017. No reason was given for Gul’s departure. Bozdag has held the post twice before, between 2013-15 and 2015-17, during a crackdown that followed a 2016 coup attempt. Protection against “harmful media content” The president also threatened Turkish media with legal action if they broadcast content “incompatible with national and moral values”. In a decree, Erdogan said that “it has become necessary to take the necessary measures to protect [families, children and the youth] against harmful media content.” The decision is seen by critics as an attempt to stifle dissent ahead of next year’s election. Earlier this month, prominent journalist Sedef Kabas was jailed on suspicion of insulting Erdogan and could face years in prison. Faruk Bildirici, a veteran journalist and media ombudsman, accused Erdogan on Twitter of declaring a “state of emergency against the media”. Rights groups have regularly accused Turkey of undermining media freedom by arresting journalists and shutting down critical outlets, especially since Erdogan survived a failed coup attempt in July 2016. . mm/d (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

