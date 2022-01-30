Jokowi Calls NWDI Founding Motor Driver for People’s Progress: National Okezone

JAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) virtually opened the 1st Nahdlatul Wathan Diniyah Islamiyah (NWDI) Conference which was held at YPH Darunnahdlatain Islamic Boarding School NWDI Pancor, East Lombok, NTB, from January 29-31, 2022.

On this occasion, Jokowi asked the people to follow the example of the founder of NWDI, Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid who was concerned about the quality of human resources (HR) through the education aspect.

“Let us remember and remember the great services of the founder of NWDI, Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid,” said Joko Widodo.

Jokowi said the founding figure of NWDI is known not only as a national hero who has contributed greatly to the nation and the state, but also as an exemplary figure who also leads the social life of the community and becomes a driving force. for the progress of the people. .

“I respect the participants of the congress, Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid is a great scholar who is a visionary, because he thought very far that to come out of ignorance, backwardness and backwardness, the key is to strengthen human resources through education,” said Joko Widodo.

In establishing and developing Nahdlatul Wathan Diniyah Islamiyah (NWDI) and Nahdlatul Banat Diniyah Islamiyah (NBDI) madrasas, Jokowi said that for his services and pioneering work, NWDI gave birth to its first graduates in 1941 and NBDI in 1949 .

“Graduates are scattered throughout the archipelago, some of whom are directly involved in the community, actively leading da’wah and public education through taklim assemblies in mosques and elsewhere, particularly in areas rural areas,” said Joko Widodo.

And then there are those who have opened NWDI and NBDI branches in various parts of Indonesia. “Because it is our duty and responsibility to continue the example set by Tuan Guru Muhammad Zainuddin Abdul Madjid,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi hopes that all parties can inherit the love shown by the founder of NWDI who is unwavering in religion and primary love for the country. By doing more good deeds in order to bring the greatest benefit to the people, society and the nation.

“Our country is currently facing greater challenges, we will soon reach the peak of the demographic bonus. What must be anticipated is the strengthening of quality human resources, so that the demographic bonus can be transformed into an advantage. , otherwise not causing a demographic catastrophe,” said Joko Widodo.

At the same time, the world is changing so fast that technological advancements are disrupting all areas of life, forcing all parties to adapt faster, so that human resources in Indonesia are no less competitive with other countries. .

This requires close collaboration and cooperation from all elements of the nation, including NWDI. Jokowi believes that NWDI must be part of efforts to accelerate the development of superior human resources.



