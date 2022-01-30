Texas politics: Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Conroe to support Texas Republicans





CONROE, Texas (KTRK) — Thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump flocked to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday for a “rally to save America.”

Although Trump may not be in power, his influence in Texas is clear. Many local and state leaders he previously supported also took to the stage, including Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, all of whom are up for re-election.

Montgomery County is the best performing county in Texas for Trump in 2020.

Abbott spent time discussing the recently passed Constitution Act and his tough stance on the Second Amendment. Additionally, Paxton discussed crime along the border.

Bill King, the Texas president of a new independent party, said politicians have to walk a fine line as they have to answer to primary voters. Those running in the GOP primaries know that to win those far-right votes, they need Trump’s support.

“He’s still popular with Texas primary voters. If you look at the polls, he has a positive approval rating with Republican primary voters. So if you’re running in the primary, you almost have to have his blessing,” he said. said King.

Democrats haven’t won a statewide seat in Texas since the 1990s. Since Republicans controlled redistricting, it may be difficult for them to gain control of the House, Senate, or reverse congressional seats.

The DNC released the following statement in response to the rally.

“Former President Donald Trump’s rally in Texas today is just the latest stop on his tour of extremism. Every Trump rally is a reminder that the Republican Party has gone entirely to the wing the most incompetent in her party. In the wake of failed Republican leadership, thousands of Texans have lost their lives, big corporations have been given tax incentives to ship American jobs overseas, and our democracy is under attack. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats have done a favor for working families, creating more than six million jobs, leading one of the fastest economic recoveries in history. , and rolling up their sleeves to pass the bipartisan Infrastructure Act without any help from Texas Congressional Republicans to create jobs, rebuild roads and bridges, and finally make the Texas power grid pl us weatherproof.”

The primaries are March 1 and the last day to register to vote for the primary is Monday.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

