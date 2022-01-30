Turkey orders TV programs to protect family values





The Turkish President has ordered action to be taken against media such as TV programs deemed contrary to Turkey’s core values.

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has ordered action against media outlets like TV programs deemed contrary to Turkey’s core values. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a circular published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, said the decision aims to eliminate the harmful effects of television programs with foreign content adapted in Turkey and to protect Turkish culture. All precautions would be taken against productions that negatively affect the family, children and young people, through Turkish laws and the constitution. Children and young people will be protected from the messages conveyed by certain symbols, the ruling said, without further details. Turkey’s media watchdog, the Supreme Council for Radio and Television, already has sweeping powers and can fine media outlets or order temporary blackouts for TV stations that criticize the government for violating values Turkish. It also imposed fines on channels for erotic or LGBT content. Ilhan Tasci, a member of the main opposition party’s media watchdog, called the move a censorship circular and said it violated the constitution which promises to protect press freedom. The majority of media companies in Turkey are already owned by companies close to the conservative and nationalist government and follow government lines closely. Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey 153rd out of 180 countries in its 2021 World Press Freedom Index. At least 34 media workers are currently behind bars, according to the Turkeys Journalists Union. Last week, well-known journalist Sedef Kabas was arrested pending trial for insulting Erdogan, after he quoted a proverb on Tele 1 television and social media referring to an ox. Tens of thousands of people in Turkey have been prosecuted for allegedly insulting Erdogan. The flyer follows the launch of Fox TV’s Turkish adaptation of the international show The Masked Singer, where celebrities perform in costume to hide their identities. The show has been criticized online for its alleged satanic and pagan content. Elsewhere in the region, Netflix’s first Arab film has sparked intense debate in Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries, with critics denouncing it as a threat to family and religious values ​​that encourage homosexuality. Others rallied in defense of the films. They say haters are in denial about what happens behind closed doors in real life and say those who don’t like the movie titled Ashab Wala Aazz, (No Dearer Friends) just can’t get over it. subscribe to Netflix.

