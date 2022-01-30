Xi Jinping Practical | Profile





President Xi Jinping once again expressed his commitment to reform and openness in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he became one of the keynote speakers for businessmen interested in perceiving trends to define their investments. Xi’s speech marked the main lines of China’s foreign policy, willingness to cooperate and rejection of pressure to accelerate change. Xi realistically expressed China’s right to continue to grow, contrasting with popular positions in Latin America that emphasize reducing consumption, egalitarianism to solve poverty levels and limiting the exploitation of natural resources to preserve the environment. All of this wrapped up in a rampant campaign about rights, minority job opportunities and sexual identity. Xi Jinping did not hesitate to tackle the debate on climate change. In his presentation, he recalled that cooperation and responsibilities are not the same because the levels of development of the countries are different and the same sacrifices cannot be asked of everyone. He argued that developed countries should take the lead in reducing emissions, facilitating technology transfer, collaborating financially to create the necessary conditions for developing countries to address climate change and sustainable development. Xi continually touts poverty alleviation as the greatest achievement of the policies implemented since 1979, which his father, Xi Zhongxun, also designed, as the creator of the special zones to receive investment after his rehabilitation. Reducing poverty implies increasing consumption. Xi said a country’s wealth is measured by the abundance in which its people live. Xi is clear in claiming China’s right to keep growing to achieve individual progress and common prosperity for all people. Despite rapid progress in recent decades, China has a per capita income of $10,000, far below European and US standards, and although it has managed to lift 800 million people out of poverty , it still has a rural population with lower consumption levels than the cities. Contrary to repeated calls for greater equality reverberating across Latin America defining it as the most unequal continent, Xi made it clear that common prosperity is not egalitarianism: you first have to swell the cake and then divide it by reasonable institutional arrangements. . China, like the rest of the Asian countries, has stimulated its development thanks to high investment rates which have resulted in the expansion of the productive structure and the improvement of infrastructure. This whole policy has been complemented by foreign investment to increase productivity rates and be competitive in the international market. Xi reiterated in Davos the priority of China’s growth and well-being. He did not resort to moral dilemmas or touching phrases about the future of humanity. As Latin America continues to listen to doomsday preachers, Asia with its pragmatism will continue to advance to confirm its centrality in the global economy. *Diplomat. You may also be interested

