PM Modi will address the nation today in the 1st episode of this year’s Mann ki Baat | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio program “Mann Ki Baat” will air at 11.30am across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, as well as AIR News and the mobile app.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today on this year’s first episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The 85th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”, which airs on the last Sunday of every month, will air at 11:30 a.m. across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan as well as AIR News and mobile app.
“This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will start at 11:30 a.m. after observing Gandhi Ji’s memories on his Punya Tithi,” the prime minister’s office said last week.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda had instructed party employees to make arrangements at the booths to ensure maximum participation of people in the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. BJP has made special preparations for people to listen to his address at different locations across the country.
The speech comes on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death, observed as Martyrs’ Day to honor his contribution to the country’s freedom.
PM Modi talks about ‘Kaavi’ on Mann Ki Baat, stresses preservation of ancient arts
The Prime Minister had invited citizens to share ideas and suggestions for this month’s Mann ki Baat episode.
“On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I’m sure you have a lot to share in terms of life stories and inspirational topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo app. Save your message by dialing 1800-11-7800,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
In the latest edition of Mann ki Baat on December 26, Prime Minister Modi spoke on several topics including the coronavirus disease and the Swachh Bharat initiative. He also talked about Kaavi, a form of painting found mainly in Goa and the coastal regions of Maharashtra, urging people to work towards preserving these ancient forms in the country.
The first episode of the show aired on October 3, 2014.
