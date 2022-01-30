Prince Andrew dubbed Beijing’s ‘useful idiot’ after ‘traveling to China with an organization linked to communist spies’

PRINCE Andrew has been branded Beijing’s “useful idiot” after making trips to China as a guest of an organization linked to communist spies.

the The Duke of York – who is facing turbulence over his ongoing sex abuse case – reportedly announced closer cooperation between the UK and China during eight visits between 2010 and 2019.

3 Prince Andrew with President Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2018

3 The Duke of York is said to have made eight trips to China with an organization linked to communist spies

According to To post On Sundaythe trips were at the invitation of the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs – reportedly under the communist regime’s intelligence and propaganda unit.

The Duke, 61, has been dubbed ‘the classic useful idiot’ for ‘apparently allowing himself to be used’ by the United Front Work Department, which MI5 says was involved in ‘foreign interference’ and was seeking to “bribe and coerce”. British politicians.

Despite dwindling relations with China in 2016 amid a crackdown on pro-democracy activists, Prince Andrew made five visits between then and 2019 on behalf of his [email protected] business program – having previously made three visits .

In 2018, he praised China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which has enabled the rollout of infrastructure projects in developing countries – a policy that has been criticized for allowing the regime to seize assets in the event of default.

The duke also unveiled editions of President Xi Jinping’s propaganda book The Governance of China in multiple languages ​​in the same year.

At the end of 2020, he wrote to the CPIFA – which British think tanks, including the Hoover Institution, have accused of being part of United Front task forces that try to influence prominent foreign figures – to apologize for not being able to go, it is reported.

Mareike Ohlberg, co-author of Hidden Hand, which denounces attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to sway opinions abroad, told the Mail: “Prince Andrew is a classic ‘useful idiot’ and apparently allows himself to be used. “

Senior Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith added: ‘It is unfortunate that Prince Andrew appears to have been used in this way.

As Andrew steps back from royal duties as he battles sexual abuse claims filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the UK department of [email protected] is closing its doors. It is understood that the global operation will continue, however.

It comes as The Sun On Sunday revealed Andrew faces 14 million payout after the lawyer for his accusers signaled that she would reach a settlement if he admitted the claims against him.

The Monster Bill is far less than what the Duke would face if he lost a jury trial.

It was brought up as Virginia Giuffres’ veteran attorney David Boies first suggested she would accept payment.

Speculation about the case was fueled by Mr Boies’ remarks which came days after Andrew dismissed his claims in legal papers and demanded a jury trial in the US.

Ms Giuffre, who alleges Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, which he has always strongly denied, has previously insisted a financial settlement alone will not be enough for her.

His attorney, who once represented Hollywood sex offender Harvey Weinstein, said: We’re unlikely to settle into a situation where someone just handed over a check.

So if Prince Andrew maintains that I’ve never heard of this person, the photographs are fake, I don’t think we’re settling on that.

That said, if you had a settlement that was significant enough to be, in fact, a vindication, then that’s something we would obviously look at.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Andrew, under pressure, shouted at a gardener over poorly cut trees – just days after he received his sex act brief.

The Duke left flunkeyshaked and upset in Windsor – with an insider saying: He was over the top.