Movement in Indonesian capital raises concerns over corruption and environmental damage





Indonesia’s three-year-old plan to move its capital, Jakarta, to the island of Borneo is drawing criticism for everything from its environmental impact to its very name. The nations’ House of Representatives voted to pass the law last week, choosing what critics call the Java-centric name of Nusantara, according to Nikkei and The Associated Press. This is on top of the impact of the collapse of a 1,000 square mile city in Borneo’s East Kalimantan province, which is home to orangutans and leopards among other wildlife. That’s not to mention the influence it will have on the native peoples of Borneo, a spiraling price tag and the potential for corrupting projects. A move from Indonesia’s most populous island, Java, stems from global warming, urban management and population growth. Jakarta is home to 11 million people and may be the fastest sinking city in the world: a third of it could be underwater by 2050, five years after the move is due to end. Most blame uncontrolled groundwater extraction that has worsened as the Java Sea rises due to climate change. The city’s air and groundwater are heavily polluted. It floods frequently. Its streets are so congested that urban congestion costs the economy about $4.5 billion a year. And it is prone to earthquakes. President Joko Jokowi Widodo said a new capital would solve many problems. It would house fewer people in a new, sustainable city with good transportation. It is also a city integrated into the natural environment in a region that is not very prone to natural disasters. The construction of the new capital is not just a physical move of government offices, Widodo said last week before plans were approved. The main objective is to build a new smart city, a new globally competitive city. The plan would involve moving some 1.5 million civil servants more than 1,200 miles across the Java Sea to the northeast coast of Borneo. Other countries that have moved capitals include Pakistan, Brazil and Myanmar. Then there is this name. The term “nusantara” was introduced by the Kingdom of Majapahit, a Java-based empire from the 13th to 15th centuries that conquered the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. “There is nothing more Javanese colonialist than Nusantara as the name of the capital,” read one viral tweet. Others say the decision was rushed. A committee deliberated for just six weeks, with little public participation, before the vote. It also means committing $34 billion to this ambitious project in the midst of a pandemic. Widodo said three years ago that about a fifth of the cost would be paid by the government, with the rest coming from private investment. Yet potential investors such as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son, who have previously expressed interest, are no longer mentioned. A state website said then canceled that the nation would bear half the cost. Additionally, the recent arrest of a Borneo regent for alleged corruption has raised concerns about the vulnerability of these major infrastructure projects to corruption. Such a transplant has happened in the past, leading to the abandonment of very expensive projects, according to Nikkei. “Jokowi has weakened law enforcement institutions and neglected principles of bureaucratic reform that would help implement capital transfer with lower corruption risks,” consultancy Eurasia Group said in December. “Under current conditions, there are risks that the movement of capital will create conflicts of interest, mark-up and kickback scandals, legal recriminations and delays.” [Nikkei Asia, AP] Dana Barthelemy Contact Dana Barthelemy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/2022/01/29/indonesias-planned-new-capital-sparks-criticism-including-its-name/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos