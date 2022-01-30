Abbott, Patrick and Paxton speak at rally near Houston





Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton were among Texas Republicans to speak in support of former President Donald Trump at his rally in Conroe on Saturday night.

And Trump returned the favor, expressing his support for Abbott and Paxton as they face opponents in next month’s primary election, the Houston Chronicle reported, calling Abbott a great governor and Paxton brave, strong and popular. .

Thousands of people turned out for the Save America rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, KXAN-TV reported. Prior to the event, Trump supporters promoted conspiracy theories and misinformation on topics including COVID-19 vaccines and the 2020 presidential election, according to Newsweek.

Abbott, whom Trump has endorsed for re-election, told the crowd that Texans love Donald J. Trump, and added that the former president was a supporter of Texas oil workers, the Second Amendment and the forces of the order, according to KXAN.

I signed a law that will defund any city that defunds law enforcement in Texas, Abbott said. In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers, period.

Abbott also said President Joe Biden should send law enforcement officers to the Texas border instead of sending the military overseas. At one point, Abbott held out his microphone to the crowd as they began chanting Build A Wall, according to KXAN.

The Chronicle reported that Patrick said Trump had won the 2020 presidential election, a claim that has been repeatedly denied and accused Democrats of engaging in a plot to steal Americas freedom.

The world sees a state as its last chance for freedom, and its Texas. Patrick said, adding that the only thing standing in the way of Democrats was Trump and Texas, the Chronicle reported.

Paxton asked the crowd to reflect on how much better the country was a year ago and spoke about an announcement last year about an FBI investigation that made him feel like he was living in Germany in the years 30 or Communist China, the newspaper reported.

The rally comes as Trump has hinted at a 2024 presidential race. A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 56% of Republicans want Trump to run for president again, a reported the Associated Press.

