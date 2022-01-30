Politics
Republican leaders in Texas vocally support Donald Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy
Top Texas Republicans took advantage of a Houston-area rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday to encourage a possible Trump comeback campaign, showing how much sway he still holds with Republicans across the country. state more than a year after leaving office.
Speaking to Trump at the rally in Conroe, two of the most pro-Trump heads of state, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, made it clear they wanted the former President presents himself again. Miller introduced himself as the first statewide official to endorse Trump for 2024 and said Republican candidates around the world should be asked about it, suggesting it will reveal “who the real patriots are.”
I don’t know what happens in 2024, but I have a feeling that if 45 year olds want to be 47, America will raise it again,” Patrick said, later introducing Trump as the “45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States”. .”
Trump has not announced whether he will run again in 2024, but has teased a potential run for months. At the rally, he repeatedly attacked the Democrat who defeated him, President Joe Biden, and promised that Republicans would “kick the Biden crime family out of the White House in 2024.”
Trump remains wildly popular among Republicans in Texas, the nation’s largest red state, and the rally was another callback. Speaking before Trump, State Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi praised Trump’s influence, recalling how disappointed he was with the GOP as an activist.
“The Republican Party of Texas is no longer that weak, compromising party,” Rinaldi said. “We are the bold party of Donald Trump and we will remain so.
The rally also showed how some Texas GOP leaders are still helping fuel false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from them. Trump hinted at the subject shortly after taking the stage, saying that Texas “never turns blue unless it’s rigging the election.”
As Patrick spoke, he was confronted with chants that sounded like “Fix 2020”.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Conroe on January 29. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
“Well, we all know who won in 2020,” Patrick replied.
Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election culminated in the deadly January 6 riot at the United States Capitol. At the rally, Trump spoke about people who faced criminal charges in connection with the day while imagining a second presidency.
If I run and win [in 2024], we will treat these people from January 6 fairly,” Trump said, “and if it requires pardons, we will grant them.”
Republican candidates continue to fight for Trump’s support, especially ahead of the March 1 primary in Texas, when some officials across the state face challengers. Among them is Governor Greg Abbott, who faced boos when he was introduced to speak in front of Trump. Abbott came out on a video from his campaign emphasizing Trump’s support, and the former president later reiterated that Abbott had his “full and total endorsement.”
Trump also reiterated his support for Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is in a hotly contested primary, facing challenges from Lands Commissioner George P. Bush, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and of Tyler’s U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert. Gohmert was in attendance and Trump called him a “great guy” and a “friend of mine from day one.”
Patrick in particular has Trump’s ear when it comes to endorsements and the former president has been open about it. He said Patrick would call him asking him to endorse candidates and he would say, “Absolutely, Dan. Whatever you want.” Patrick, Trump added, “got a bunch of endorsements” from her.
