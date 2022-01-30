Donald Trump chairs partisan love feast at Texas MAGA rally





Former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his wholehearted support for Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton during a raucous rally on Saturday night in Conroe, spurring on both Republican leaders as they try to fend off high-profile opponents in the approaching Texas. primaries.

Abbott, whose top GOP foes have thrown themselves into Trump’s image and accused the governor of being insufficiently conservative, hopes to win the March 1 primary, avoiding a runoff that would raise questions about his leadership in the government. left.

Addressing a massive crowd at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Trump called Abbott a great governor who has my full and complete endorsement. The moment was followed by a noticeably louder cheer than Abbott had received when he took the stage earlier in the evening, when he was greeted with a scattered mix of boos and cheers.

Trump also expressed support for Paxton, who faces Lands Commissioner George P. Bush, U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman in the primary. With just over two weeks to go until early voting, Trump called Paxton the attorney general who really led the way, someone who was brave, strong and popular, alluding to Paxton’s lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results. in states carried by the president. Joe Biden.

Minutes later, however, Trump offered similar praise to Gohmert, whom he seemed to notice unexpectedly in the crowd.

Louie Gohmert, what a wonderful guy. He’s a man who’s been a friend of mine since day one, Trump said, offering Gohmert a phrase that will likely end up in Tyler’s Republican campaign materials.

THE SCENE: Trump diehards show up in force for the first Texas MAGA rally since he lost the White House

In their speeches at the rally, Abbott and other senior Republican state officials declared unconditional support for the former president and his no-holds-barred policies.

Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi trumpeted the parties’ partisan victories on abortion, gun rights and election security measures last year, saying uncompromising conservatism would be the way forward. follow for the party.

The Texas Republican Party is no longer that weak, compromising party, Rinaldi said. Were not just going to be a speed bump on the road to communism.

As the pre-Trump speeches wrapped up, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto ORourke shamed Texas politicians for embracing Trump’s hate, division and lies.

We must forcefully reject their ugly vision of our state, he wrote in a fundraising appeal.

Election lies

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a close Trump ally and longtime resident of Montgomery County, falsely portrayed Trump as the true winner of the 2020 election during his speech.

Trump congratulated Patrick, who chaired Trump’s two presidential campaigns in Texas and received Trump’s endorsement for re-election.

Trump suggested the lieutenant governor was the driving force behind the 20 endorsements Trump announced in the Texas primary races, the most of any state. Many Trump-backed candidates were also favored by Patrick, including Republican candidates for the state Senate.

He calls me sir, I think this one is great, could you give them a thumbs up? Trump said, recalling conversations with Patrick. I said, Absolutely, Dan, whatever, Dan.

Abbott, meanwhile, said a variation of Trump’s name 27 times in a speech lasting less than six minutes, touting his governorship as an extension of the values ​​and policies championed by the 45th president.

When chants to build the wall broke out and interrupted Abbott’s speech, he said: So you want the wall built? I am the only governor in US history to have built a wall on our border, adding that when the state takes on the construction of the wall, it uses the same contractors that the Trump administration offered.

Miller ignites the crowd

Appearing on stage, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told the crowd that the 2022 midterms would not be between Republicans and Democrats or between Conservatives and Socialists, but would rather be a race between patriots and traitors. . It’s so simple.

Miller also endorsed Trump for president in 2024, saying he is the nation’s first statewide elected official to do so.

The Trump diehard crowd clearly enjoyed Miller, as he drew some of the loudest laughs, cheers and applause from Texas Republicans taking turns at the microphone before Trump’s speech.

Closing his speech, Miller launched a chant of 2024 into the crowd. As he removed his white cowboy hat and left the stage, the chanting continued for nearly a minute with the stage empty.

Jeremy Wallace contributed to this report.

