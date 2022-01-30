Pakistani PM to visit China to strengthen strategic ties, likely to ask for more loans





NNA | Updated: Jan 29, 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 29 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit China next month to strengthen their strategic ties and advance economic and trade relations between the two countries. This visit to China, which takes place after nearly two years, will be an opportunity for the two sides to review the state of bilateral cooperation and discuss several projects. “The visit will enhance the all-time strategic cooperative partnership between our two countries and advance the goal of building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era,” the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar at a press briefing Imran Khan will visit China from February 3-5 during which he will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and meet with leaders Chinese.

Besides these pledges, the media say that Imran Khan should be used to obtain a $10 billion loan from China, a request for trade payments and the revival of Pak-China Investment Company Ltd. The Pak PM is reportedly trying to leverage his trip to seek funding for the improvement of social sectors and industrial development to show his achievements at home, ahead of the upcoming elections in the country. Imran Khan’s visit comes at a time when the Pakistani economy is currently facing a serious financial crisis. The people of Pakistan are losing confidence in the ruling PTI government due to inflation, depreciation of their currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Moreover, the PTI is also facing a credibility crisis because Chinese aid to the CPEC does not bring about the economic and social transformation of the country. as expected. Amid these immense challenges, experts believe that even if China gives an assurance of $10 billion in additional loans, it would only increase Pakistan’s outstanding debt and service obligations. (ANI)

