60% of youth between 15-18 yrs vaccinated





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Today’s Mann Ki Baat program is the first episode of this year. For the first time, the Mann Ki Baat has begun at 11:30 AM. It usually begins at 11 AM on the last Sunday of the month. PM Modi had invited citizens to share their ideas for the first Mann Ki Baat of 2022. Today’s Mann Ki Baat comes on Martyrs’ day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honor his contribution towards the freedom of the country. Last year, PM Modi addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many topics including Coronavirus. Besides, PM Modi encouraged people to follow the ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative. Check all the highlights of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Lastly, PM Modi said one should not forget “Swachhta Abhiyan”. He encouraged people to campaign against single-use plastic. “Vocal for Local mantra is our responsibility…have to work wholeheartedly for Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign,” he added.

According to PM Modi, one crore people have taken precautionary doses within 20 days. “Now the cases of coronavirus have also started decreasing –this is a very positive sign. People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained -this is the wish of every countryman”.

60% of the youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks, PM Modi said.

India is very successfully fighting the fresh wave of Covid pandemic. It is a matter of pride that so far almost 4.5 crore children have taken Covid vaccine: PM Modi

On Covid vaccination, PM Modi said that the country is fighting with great success againt the new wave of pandemic.

On poaching of rhinoceros, PM Modi there has been a steady decline in the hunting of these animals in Assam. Sharing the data, PM Modi said, in 2013, 37 rhinos were killed, 32 in 2017, while in 2020, only two rhinos were killed. By 2021, only one rhino got killed by poachers. “I appreciate the resolve of the people of Assam to save the rhinoceros,” Modi said.

He also spoke about Virat horse who used to lead the Republic Day parade as Commander Charger. Horse Virat came to Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2003 and In this parade, th used to lead the parade every time on Republic Day as Commander Charger. Even when a foreign head of state was welcomed in Rashtrapati Bhavan, Virat used to play this role. This year, on Army Day, horse #MannKiBaat Virat was also given COAS Commendation Card by the Army Chief. In view of Virat’s immense services, after his retirement he was given farewell in an equally grand manner,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further spoke on animal protection. PM Modi said, “Love for nature & compassion for every living being, this is our culture as well as innate nature. A glimpse of these Sanskaras of ours was seen recently when a tigress left world in Pench Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh”.

PM Modi shared postcards during his Mann Ki Baat. The prime minister informed that more than one crore children had sent him postcards. These postcards have come from many parts of the country and even from abroad, he added. These postcards give a glimpse of broad and comprehensive outlook of our new generation for our country’s future,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke about Shriman Amai Mahalinga Naik (also known as Tunnel Man) who is a farmer and was chosen for Padma Shri award this year. PM Modi said, He has made such innovations in agriculture, seeing which anyone could be surprised. Small farmers are getting huge benefit from his efforts. There are many more such unsung heroes who have been honored by the country for their contribution. You must try to know about them. We will get to learn a lot from them in life”.

77-year-old Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur has been conserving the Liba textile art of Manipur for decades. She has also been awarded the Padma Shri. Arjun Singh of Madhya Pradesh has received Padma award for imparting recognition to the art of Baiga tribal dance,” PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, who has been honored with Padma Shri, lived her whole life in the midst of struggles. Her husband died at an early age and she had started living in an ashram. Staying there, she fought to save the river and made an extraordinary contribution to the environment. She has also done a lot of work for the empowerment of women,” PM Modi on Padma Shree recipient Basanti Devi.

Further PM Modi announced some of the Padma Award recipients of this year such as Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, Lorembam Beino Devi of Manipur, and Amai Mahalinga Naik and said, “These are unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances “.

We have seen that ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate & the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen & the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes: PM Modi during first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2022

PM Modi spoke on Martyr’s Day and remembered Mahatma Gandhi in his monthly radio programme. He also spoke about Republic Day. “The display of the nation’s valor and strength, which we witnessed on Rajpath in Delhi filled everyone with pride and enthusiasm”.

Today we will once again take forward discussions which are related to the positive inspirations and collective efforts of our country and countrymen: PM Modi Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/pm-modi-mann-ki-baat-live-pm-narendra-modi-addresses-nation-in-85th-episode-of-monthly-radio-programme-11643519697531.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos