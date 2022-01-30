Trump vows to pardon January 6 Capitol rioters if he wins in 2024





Former US president Donald Trump said Saturday evening that if he makes another successful run at the White House, he will pardon his supporters who stormed the Capitol building in Washington last year.

Speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas, Trump said he would make sure those charged in connection with the deadly January 6 riot were treated fairly.

“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly he said of his supporters, who stormed the building in an effort to block the certification of US President Joe Biden’s win.

Trump then attacked the House select committee probing the events of that day.

This hasnt happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently. Nothing like this has happened. What that unselect committee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons — its a disgrace, Trump told the crowd. Its a disgrace.

Get The Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories

By signing up, you agree to the terms

According to The New York Times, about 40 pro-Trump rioters are being held in a District of Columbia jail.

Trump sketched out the beginnings of a 2024 campaign agenda, saying he would ban critical race theory which views American history through the lens of racism from classrooms, the military and government on the first day, first hour, if I decide to run and if we win.”

He vowed to fire “woke generals who only know how to lose” and to “ban men from participating in women’s sports.”

America, he said, does not belong to “corrupt radicals.”

Trump is facing a series of complex legal investigations that have also ensnared his family and many associates.

The probes, unfolding in multiple jurisdictions, consider everything from potential fraud and election interference to the role he played in the January 6 insurrection.

On Saturday Trump railed against the investigators and insisted, Theres never been a witch hunt or a fishing expedition like this.

This has been going on as long as you’ve known me. It will continue as long as Im leading in the polls like I am,” he said, adding: In reality, theyre not after me, theyre after you.

If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere,” he said.

Earlier this month, the committee asked Trump’s daughter to cooperate voluntarily with its inquiry.

The House select committee told Ivanka Trump who was a senior adviser to her father at the time of the January 6 insurrection it had evidence that she had pleaded with him to call off the violence as his supporters stormed Congress.

The committee investigating the violent insurrection has interviewed hundreds of witnesses, issued dozens of subpoenas and obtained tens of thousands of pages of records, including texts, emails, and phone records from people close to Trump, as well as thousands of pages of White House records that Trump fought to shield from public view.

Telling an urgent story

During a global pandemic, one tiny country is producing research that’s helping to guide health policy across the world. How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? After the initial two shots, does a third dose help? What about a fourth?

When The Times of Israel began covering COVID-19, we had no idea that our small beat would become such a central part of the global story. Who could have known that Israel would be first at nearly every juncture of the vaccination story – and generate the research that’s so urgently needed today?

Our team has covered this story with the rigor and accuracy that characterizes Times of Israel reporting across topics. If its important to you that this kind of media organization exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?

Thank you,

Nathan Jeffay, Health & Science Correspondent

Join our Community Join our Community Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this

Youre serious. We appreciate that!

Were really pleased that youve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.

Thats why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we havent put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.

For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.

Join Our Community Join Our Community Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-vows-to-pardon-january-6-capitol-rioters-if-he-wins-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos