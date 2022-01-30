On Mann Ki Baat, PM talks about declining Covid-19 cases, re-establishing national symbols

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, which stands at over 4.10 crore currently, has started declining and that India is fighting the new wave of the pandemic with great success.

Now the cases of corona infections have also started decreasing – this is a very positive sign, Modi said on his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme.

Modi also lauded peoples faith in Indias indigenous vaccines against Covid-19 on the day the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 165.70 crore and the Union Health Minister said more than 75 per cent of adults have been fully jabbed against the viral disease.

India is very successfully fighting the new corona wave. It is a matter of great pride that almost 4.5 crore children have taken the corona vaccine till now. This means that almost 60 per cent of the youngsters in the age group 15-18 took the vaccine within just 3-4 weeks. This will not only protect our youth, but also help them continue their studies, he said during the first episode of Mann Ki Baat this year.

Another heartening fact is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well. This trust of our countrymen on the indigenous vaccine is our great strength, he added.

Re-establishing national symbols

The PM began his monthly program talking about the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is observed on January 30, and said the day reminds everyone about the teachings of the Father of the Nation. He referred to the installation of the digital statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate and said the way people from across the country welcomed this and expressed their joy is unforgettable.

Friends, in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts. We saw that the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the ‘National War Memorial’ in the vicinity, were merged. There were tears in the eyes of many countrymen and martyr families on this emotional occasion, he said.

Some former soldiers of the army have written to me saying that – “The ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs”. Truly, like ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ our martyrs, their inspiration and their contribution are also immortal.

The prime minister also urged people to certainly visit the ‘National War Memorial’ whenever you get an opportunity. Do take along your family and children too. Here you will feel a different energy and inspiration.

unsung heroes

The PM said there were many unsung heroes who have done extraordinary deeds in ordinary circumstances in the list of those selected for the Padma awards this year.

In this context, Modi talked about the fight of Basanti Devi of Uttarakhand, who lives in an ashram after her husbands death at a young age, to save a river and make an extraordinary contribution to the environment. He also spoke about 77-year-old Lorembam Beino Devi from Manipur, who has been conserving the Liba textile art of the state for decades. The names of Arjun Singh of Madhya Pradesh, who received the honor for imparting recognition to the art of Baiga tribal dance, and Karnataka farmer Amai Mahalinga Naik also known as Tunnel Man were also mentioned by the prime minister.

new generation

Pointing out that he received many letters and messages with suggestions for celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the PM said those from more than one crore children from the country and abroad is unforgettable. These postcards show how broad and wide is the vision of our new generation for the future of the country, he said.

Responding to one of them expressing hope to see a corruption-free India by 2047, the PM said, Corruption hollows the country like a termite. Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? All of us countrymen and today’s youth have to do this work together as soon as possible and for this, it is very important that we give priority to our duties.

Another student from Goa, the PM said, recalled the contributions of Bhikaji Cama towards Indias freedom struggle. Certainly Bhikaji Cama was one of the most courageous women of the freedom movement. In 1907, she hoisted the Tricolor in Germany. The person who supported her in designing this Tricolor was Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma, he said.

Though it was Varmas last wish that his ashes should be brought to India after Independence, it was done only in 2003. Maybe it was the wish of the Almighty to assign me this work… and I was fortunate to fulfill this duty. In the year 2003, when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, his ashes were brought to India. A memorial has also been constructed in the memory of Shyamji Krishna Varma ji at his birthplace, Mandvi in ​​Kutch, he added.

Big heart, sense of service

The PM also touched upon the role that Madan Mohan Malviya, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Rabindranath Tagore, Maharaja Gaikwad and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh played in spreading education.

Modi also cited the example of Taimmal from Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu who donated Rs 1 lakh to her childrens school to develop its infrastructure despite the fact that the family survives by selling tender coconuts. Indeed, it takes a big heart, a sense of service, to do this, said the PM.

He also referred to an IIT-BHU alumnus Jai Chaudhary, who donated about Rs seven and a half crore to the IIT-BHU Foundation.

Collarwali, Virat

Modi also fondly recalled the affection people had for tigress codenamed T-15 and popularly known as Collarwali, who died at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

The collared tigress gave birth to 29 cubs in her lifetime and raised 25 of them to maturity. We also celebrated this life of T-15 and when she left the world, we also gave her a heartfelt farewell. This is the specialty of the people of India. We make a relationship of love with every conscious being, the PM said.

He also referred to the honours, including the Chief Of Army Staff commendation, for Virat, the horse which served as the charger mount of the President’s Bodyguard, upon his retirement.

Stating when there is a sincere effort and work is done with a noble intention, results also follow, he cited the steady decrease in the killing of one-horned rhinos in Assam from 37 in 2013 to 1 in 2021 as proof of this.

The attraction of Indian culture

The prime minister also talked about how diverse colors and spiritual strength of Indian culture have always attracted people from all over the world, adding that Indian culture is very popular not only in America, Canada, Dubai, Singapore, Western Europe and Japan but has a big attraction in Latin America and South America too.

During his visit to Argentina in 2018, Modi said he participated in a yoga program organized by the Hastinapur Foundation, founded 40 years ago by Professor Aida Albrecht. Today, the foundation has more than 40,000 members and about 30 branches in Argentina and other Latin American countries. The ashram also has 12 temples including one for studying Advaita philosophy, he pointed out.