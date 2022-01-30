Imran slams West for ‘double standard’ on Xinjiang and IIOJK





On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing his eagerness to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics during his next visit to China, said the time-tested ties between the two countries have grown strongly over time. . During an interaction with Chinese media, the prime minister said the two countries had friendly ties spanning a period of 70 years, bolstered by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said there was a feeling in Pakistan that China was always on our side in times of need and supported us in difficult times. Likewise, Pakistan has always been on China’s side. On West’s so-called criticism of China over Uyghurs in Xinjiang, the prime minister said Pakistan’s ambassador to China visited the region and informed that such allegations were not true. The Prime Minister said on the other hand that the West had not talked about the illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where the worst human rights abuses had been committed by Indian forces. “There is a selective silence on Kashmir,” he said, adding that the IIOJK had been turned into an open-air prison by 800,000 Indian soldiers, and such silence on Kashmir was deafening and based on double standards.

The Prime Minister responding to another question maintained that they would like to emulate the measures taken by China to reduce poverty. “We want to emulate the Chinese model of inclusive growth. The growth of the Chinese economy has witnessed the prosperity of all Chinese people,” he said.

The Prime Minister said such inclusive growth excludes the bridge between the rich and the poor. China has been a model for all countries that wanted inclusive growth, he added. Such growth, he said, has also contributed to wealth creation. China remained focused on the economy and when it achieved growth, its fruits trickled down to all sections of society.

Asked about Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said the country had suffered over the past forty years as outside countries turned its soil into a battlefield.

After forty years, the war-weary country had a chance for peace, he said, adding that the international community did not think of Afghans after the withdrawal of foreign troops. They did not think how these impoverished people would survive. The Prime Minister said that when the Soviets left Afghanistan there was total chaos and casualties.

“Now everyone has abandoned Afghanistan. I’m talking about 40 million Afghans currently facing the worst humanitarian crises,” he said, warning that the same chaos and destruction could return to Afghan soil after the Soviets pull out. The prime minister called on the international community to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people immediately who needed help as soon as possible without their likes or dislikes of the Taliban.

On Pakistan’s emphasis on geo-economic strategy, the prime minister insisted on strengthening its economy which he said had unfortunately never received attention in the past. On CPEC, the Prime Minister said that its first phase focused on connectivity and the energy sector, but now they are developing special economic zones and agriculture, seeking Chinese cooperation to help them improve their productivity, crop yield and livestock, citing the latest cotton varieties. culture as developed by China.

He also mentioned information and technology as another area of ​​cooperation as the future of the world depended on the growth of the IT sector. He said China has made progress in the IT field. Speaking about another area of ​​cooperation between the two countries, he said they will learn from China’s experience in building megacities and addressing air pollution and waste disposal issues. , etc

He said Pakistan had experienced the fastest pace of urbanization and China’s model of urban development would be of great help. Responding to a question, he said his upcoming visit to China next week will give him the opportunity to attend the Winter Olympics. Although he has been a sportsman for twenty years, he had never witnessed such an event in the past. Being in politics, he did not have time to play sports, he added.

