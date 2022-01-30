Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi congratulates Padma award winners and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted Indians’ love of nature and animals in reference to a tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh who had bid farewell to the world. The tigress was called “Collier Wali Baghin”.

Addressing the nation on this year’s first episode of his monthly radio program “Mann ki Baat”, Prime Minister Modi called love for nature and compassion for every living being “our culture and nature “.

“A glimpse of our culture was seen when a tigress from the Pench Tiger Reserve of MP said goodbye to the world. People used to call this tigress Collar Wali Baghin (Tigress). The Forest Department named her T-15. She gave birth to 29 cubs in her lifetime and raised 25 of them to maturity. We also celebrated this life of T-15 and when she left the world, we also gave her a heartfelt farewell. It is the specialty of the Indian people. We make a loving relationship with every conscious being. The love of Indian people for nature and animals has been highly appreciated all over the world,” Prime Minister Modi said.

PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAHATMA GANDHI ON HIS 74TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

The 85th episode of Mann ki Baat has been postponed for half an hour as it paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, also celebrated as Martyrs’ Day.

“Today is the anniversary of the death of our revered Bapu Mahatma Gandhi ji. January 30 reminds us of Bapu’s teachings. Just a few days ago we also celebrated Republic Day” , Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister says that henceforth Republic Day will be celebrated from January 23 to 30 every year, which will start with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary and end with Mahatma’s death anniversary Gandhi.

“One change you must have noticed is that now the Republic Day functions will start from January 23, i.e. the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will continue until January 30 is the anniversary of Gandhiji’s death. A digital sculpture of Netaji has also been installed in India. We can never forget how the country welcomed this, the outpouring of joy that arose from all corners of the country, the kind of sentiments expressed by every compatriot,” Prime Minister Modi said.

ON THE AMAR JAWAN JYOTI MERGER WITH NATIONAL WAR MEMORIAL FLAME

On January 21, the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in Delhi was merged with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial, in a move the central government has called historic for the India.

Prime Minister Modi called the inspiration and contribution of the martyrs “immortal” and urged citizens to visit the memorial.

“Many compatriots and families of martyrs had tears in their eyes on this moving occasion. At the National War Memorial, the names of all the brave people of the country who have been martyred since independence have been inscribed. Some former soldiers of army wrote to tell me that the Amar Jawan Jyoti lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs,” he said.

ON PADMA BHUSHAN, PRIZE PM BAL PURASKAR

He further congratulated the Padma Bhushan winners and said, “The Padma awards have also just been announced in the country. There are many names among the Padma award recipients, which very few people know about. unsung heroes of our country, who have done extraordinary deeds under ordinary circumstances.”

He further highlighted the role played by the children who received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Baal Puraskaar.

“These awards are given to children who have done courageous and inspiring work at a young age. We all need to highlight these children in our homes. Our children will also be inspired by them and the enthusiasm to bring glory to the country will be awakened in them,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In The Amrit Mahotsav series, over a million children wrote to PM Modi via their Mann Ki Baat postcards. “These one crore postcards came from different parts of the country; they also came from abroad. These postcards show how wide and wide our new generation’s vision for the future of the country is.” said the prime minister.

LADAKH WILL HAVE OPEN SYNTHETIC TRACK ASTRO TURF FOOTBALL STADIUM

Prime Minister Modi has announced that Ladakh will soon have an open synthetic track and an Astro Turf football stadium. The stadium is built at a height of over 10,000 feet and its construction will soon be completed.

“It will be the largest open stadium in Ladakh where 30,000 spectators can sit together. This modern football stadium in Ladakh will also have an 8-lane synthetic track. Apart from this, there will also be a youth hostel with thousand beds. You will also like to know that this stadium has also been certified by FIFA, the biggest organization in football,” Prime Minister Modi said.

ON COVID-19 AND VACCINATION

Speaking on how India is successfully battling the new wave of Covid-19, the Prime Minister said: “It is a matter of pride that so far nearly 4.5 million children have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.”

“This means that approximately 60% of young people aged 15 to 18 received their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our young people, but will also help them to continue their education. Another good thing is that in 20 days, a million people also took the precautionary dose. This confidence of our compatriots in the indigenous vaccine is our great strength. Now the cases have also started to decrease, this is a very positive sign,” Prime Minister Modi added.