Lawmakers from over 20 countries wish success of Beijing 2022 at CMG Forum





The program, themed “The Beauty of the Winter Olympics: A Celebration of the Human Spirit,” is part of the China Media Group (CMG) forum. Lawmakers praised China efforts to organize a “simple, safe and splendid” Olympic Winter Games despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wished the Games success. CMG Chairman Shen Haixiong invited lawmakers to participate in the program. He said peaceful development and shared destiny are key elements in building a community with a shared future for mankind, a vision advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping and also the ideals of the Olympic movement. “The Beijing Winter Olympics embody humanity’s aspiration for peace and excellence,” Shen said. “It is more important than ever for us to come ‘Together'”, he underlined. Gong Taparanci, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, expressed his confidence that the Games will be a great success. Despite the lack of ice and snow in Thailand, the country has decided to send a delegation to attend the Winter Olympics, he said. Wang Yanxia, ​​a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and vice minister of the Sports Department of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Organizing Committee, said the The smooth running of the preparations for the event owed much to the Chinese people’s love of winter sports, the support of the Chinese government and the help offered by experts and technicians from various countries. Filatova Irina Anatolyevna, a member of the Russian State Duma, said China and Russia are friendly neighbors. The importance of their mutual trust has been demonstrated through sport, she added. Sainkhuu Ganbaatar, Member of Parliament of Mongolia, said the Olympics should not be hampered by COVID-19 or political issues. Games organizers made orderly preparations for the event under “almost impossible” circumstances, earning the world’s respect and support, he said. Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistan Senate Defense Committee, said Pakistan and other Asian countries strongly oppose the boycott of beijing 2022 in any form and any attempt to incite confrontation and division. The Olympic spirit calls for friendship and cooperation, he said. Legislators from countries such as Germany, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa also expressed their wishes for the Games. The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games in March 4 to 13. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-29/Lawmakers-from-over-20-countries-wish-Beijing-2022-success-17deP4lCmhG/index.html Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736542/A_special_program_of_CGTN_dedicated_to_Beijing_2022___CMG.jpg SOURCECGTN

