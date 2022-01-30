Erdogan warns media against ‘harmful’ content, World News





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Turkish media against taking action if content that undermines Turkey’s core values ​​is broadcast. This is seen as a prelude to media censorship. In a notice published in the Official Gazette, he said measures were needed to protect Turkey’s “national culture” and prevent the development of its children “from being negatively affected due to exposure to harmful content on all written, verbal and visual media”. Erdogan did not specify what such content was, but said legal action would be taken against “overt or covert activities through the media aimed at undermining our national and moral values ​​and disrupting our family and our social structure”. Erdogan, in power for 20 years, has often attacked media content deemed to be out of step with the conservative Islamic values ​​defended by his AK party. In recent years, Turkey has also taken steps to strengthen media oversight, with around 90% of mainstream media outlets now owned by the state or close to the government. His Western allies and critics said Erdogan used a failed coup attempt in 2016 to muzzle dissent and erode social rights and tolerance. The government has denied this, saying the measures were necessary because of the seriousness of the threats Turkey faces and that freedom of religious expression has been restored in a once heavily secular republic. Radio and TV watchdog RTUK has extensive oversight of all online content, which it also has the power to remove. He has fined TV stations for images he says violate Turkish values, such as music videos he called ‘erotic’, LGBTQ references or content he deems to be insulted the president. Tens of thousands of people have been prosecuted under the latest law, including Sedef Kabas, a well-known journalist jailed last week awaiting trial after posting a proverb about Erdogan’s palace on her Twitter account. and repeated it on an opposition television channel. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/erdogan-warns-media-of-action-over-harmful-content-448731 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos