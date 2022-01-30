India is the sacred land of education and knowledge: PM Modi





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that education awareness was visible at all levels of society and mentioned that India is a sacred land of education and knowledge. Citing an example, the Prime Minister said that Taimmal living in Udumalpet block of Trippur district in Tamil Nadu is very inspiring.

“Taimmal ji has no land of his own. For years, his family has made a living selling coconut water. The financial situation may not be good, but Taimmal ji has spared no effort to educate his son and daughter.His children studied at Chinnaveerampatti Panchayat Union Middle School.One day during the meeting with the parents of the school, it was raised that the condition of the classrooms and the l “School needed to be improved; school infrastructure needs to be repaired. Taimmal ji was also present at this meeting. He heard everything,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing Mann Ki Baat today. “During the same meeting, the discussion again stopped on the lack of money for this work. After that, no one could have imagined what Taimmal did. Taimmal ji, who had accumulated some capital by selling coconut water, donated one lakh rupees to the school,” the prime minister said. He added: “Indeed, it takes a big heart, a sense of service, to do that. Taimmal ji says in the school there, there are classes up to 8th standard. Now, when the school infrastructure improves, classes up to upper secondary education will take place. It’s the same feeling I was talking about regarding education in our country. The Prime Minister has declared India to be the sacred land of education and knowledge. #MannKiBaat January 2022. Listen LIVE https://t.co/oRsE5HbJog Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022 “My dear compatriots, India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We did not limit education to bookish knowledge, but viewed it as a holistic experience of life. The great personalities of our country have also had a deep relationship with education,” he said. The address comes on Martyrs’ Day which is observed on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s death to honor his contribution to the freedom of the country. “Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, broadcast on the last Sunday of each month. The program will be broadcast across AIR and Doordarshan’s entire network as well as AIR News and the mobile app. The first episode of the show aired on October 3, 2014.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/india-is-sacred-land-of-education-knowledge-pm-modi/5059775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos