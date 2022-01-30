Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to CMG Forum receives warm response





Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the China Media Group (CMG) Forum, which opened on Jan. 26 in Beijing. With the Beijing Winter Olympics fast approaching, Xi wrote that China will provide the world with a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympics. The congratulatory letter from the President was warmly received by CMG staff. “As the president pointed out, we will not only hold a successful Winter Olympics, but also make them splendid and unique,” said Ma Yong, deputy director of CMG’s China Global Program Center. “This is the first comprehensive global sporting event to be held as scheduled since the outbreak of COVID-19. It is a successful practice of the new Olympic motto ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger Together’. We should fully report the Chinese story of this successful practice and present a confident and strong image of China,” said Liu Xin, presenter of CMG’s China Global Television Network (CGTN). “We will use advanced means of integrated communication of new media technology to highlight the characteristics of science, technology, wisdom, green nature and frugality of the Beijing Winter Olympics, show China’s strength, share China’s wisdom and contribute to China’s solutions,” Gong said. Ming, director of the commentary and reporting department of CMG’s new media center for news. “As an international mainstream media and Olympic rights broadcaster, we will continue to provide quality reporting and various media products with the Beijing Winter Olympics as the starting point, so that more and more Chinese people fall in love. ice and snow sports and participate,” said Luo Hongtao, a reporter from CMG’s sports and youth program center. “Through the CMG Forum, we will deepen exchanges and cooperation with international media, help show the unique charm of ice and snow sports, carry on the Olympic spirit, and jointly promote the development of Winter Olympic sports.” , said Wang Feng, reporter. with Beijing CMG station. “We should take the Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity to help strengthen sports exchanges between China and other countries and regions, and make our contribution to promoting the integration of Eastern and Western civilizations and present a good image of China,” said Qiu Tianshu. , deputy director of the international cooperation department of the international exchange office of CMG. “Now, the main media center has entered the 24-hour operation mode, and media from all over the world are arriving one after another. In accordance with the Chinese President’s requirement for simplicity, security and splendor, we We will serve media friends all over the world. Good to the world, tell the story of the Winter Olympics well, spread the Olympic spirit well, and shine the light of hope with the Olympic Games flame,” said Zhao Weidong, spokesperson for the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee.

