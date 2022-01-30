People should work together to rid the nation of corruption: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that corruption is like a “termite” that makes the country hollow and that all people in the country must work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi said that more than a million children sent him “their Mann Ki Baat” via postcards from many parts of the country and even abroad.

These postcards give a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive perspectives of the new generation for the future of our country, Modi said.

Hyderabad News click here for more Hyderabad news

Speaking of a postcard from a girl in Uttar Pradesh who said she wanted to see a corruption-free India by 2047, Modi said, “You talked about a corruption-free India.

Corruption is like a termite that digs into the country. Why wait until 2047 to get rid of it? It is a job that all the people of the country, the young people of today, must do together, it must be done as soon as possible. “And, therefore, it becomes very important that we prioritize our homework. Where there is a sense of duty, where duty is supreme, corruption cannot exist,” he said.

On his radio show, the Prime Minister also spoke about the merger of the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial.

“We saw that ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near the India Gate and the flame of the National War Memorial nearby were merged into one. At this moving moment, many compatriots and the family of the martyrs have had tears in his eyes,” Modi said.

He urged people to visit the war memorial.

You can now get handpicked stories from Telangana today to Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page and Twitter .