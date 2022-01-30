Donald Trump promises to pardon Jan. 6 Capitol rioters if he returns to the White House after the 2024 election





Rioters assaulted police, destroyed public property and sent lawmakers rushing to safety as an attempt was made to prevent the smooth transfer of power to Joe Biden who won the presidential election in 2020.

File photo of Donald Trump. PA

Houston: Former US President Donald Trump has said if he returns to the White House after the 2024 election, he will ensure participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots are treated fairly, and may even consider the prospect of a grace for deserving cases.

Speaking at the mega “Save America” rally in Conroe, Texas on January 29, 2022, Trump said, “So many people have asked me about this: (yes) if I show up and win ( presidential election of 2024), we will treat these people from January 6 fairly.”

“We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will grant them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly,” the 75-year-old former president said to thunderous applause from thousands of Republican supporters.

The Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021 was the most serious attack on the seat of the US government since the War of 1812.

In the aftermath, more than 700 people were arrested and charged with federal crimes, opening the largest investigation in the history of the American justice system. Charges range from intentional injury to police to conspiracy and seditious conspiracy.

More than 100 police officers were injured in the attack and five people, including rioters, died there.

Trump has repeatedly faulted the current dispensation for his investigation into the attack.

On January 29, 2022, senior Texan Republicans encouraged Trump to mount a campaign back in the Oval Office.

Every mention of Trump drew loud praise from the crowd, showing his influence in the southeastern state.

Speaking to Trump at the rally, two prominent pro-Trump heads of state, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, made clear they wanted the former president to run for office. new.

Miller introduced himself as the first statewide official to endorse Trump for 2024 and said Republican candidates around the world should be asked about it, suggesting it would reveal “who the real patriots are.”

“I don’t know what happens in 2024, but I have a feeling if 45 wants to be 47, America will pick it up,” Patrick said. Trump was the 45th American president.

Later, Patrick introduced Trump as “the 45th and soon to be 47th President of the United States.”

Trump did not announce whether he would run again in 2024, but teased a potential return.

At the rally, he repeatedly lashed out at Democrats, including President Joe Biden. He promised Republicans that he would “eject the Biden crime family from the White House in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Republican candidates ahead of the March 1, 2022 primary election in Texas have battled for Trump’s support as officials across the state face challengers.

Among them is Governor Greg Abbott, who faced boos when he was introduced to speak in front of Trump.

Abbott’s campaign released a video in which Trump was seen supporting his candidacy, saying Abbott had his “full and total endorsement.”

Trump also voiced support for Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is in a hotly contested primary, facing challenges from Lands Commissioner George P. Bush, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and Rep. American Louie Gohmert of Tyler.

Gohmert was in attendance and Trump called him a “great guy” and a “friend of mine from day one.”

Prior to the rally, Trump stopped at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston as part of Donald Trump Jr.’s “American Freedom Tour.”

