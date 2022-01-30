Sahabat Ganjar Raker Perdana di Bali, Sebut Paling…





Dewan Pembina Sahabat Ganjar Khayatul Makki saat memberikan keterangan kepada awak media terkait dukungannya kepada Ganjar Pranowo untuk maju di Pilpres 2024. (Dolorosa Ivoni Riada/JPNN.com) bali.jpnn.comDENPASAR – Dewan Pimpinan Pusat (DPP) Sahabat Ganjar terus mendorong Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo maju menjadi calon presiden pada Pemilihan Presiden (Pilpres) 2024. Dewan Pembina Sahabat Ganjar Khayatul Makki saat Rapat Kerja Nasional I Sahabat Ganjar, di Denpasar, Bali, Sabtu (29/1) kemarin, mengatakan memberi dukungan politisi PDI Perjuangan ini karena dinilai sebagai sosok yang dapatmèneuskan program Presiden Jokowi. “Kami dari arus bawah akan terus melangkah, mendengarkan dan kemudian mengakomodir agar masyarakat yang mencintai serta berharap Bapak Ganjar Pranowo menjadi presiden betul-betul dapat terealisasi,” ujar KH Khayatul Makki. Menurut Gus Khayat, sapaan akrabnya, Ganjar Pranowo dipandang mampu melanjutkan kerja-kerja Presiden Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. Seperti pengembangan Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN) serta melanjutkan pembangunan Ibu Kota Negara (IKN) Nusantara baru. “Saya berharap dengan adanya Rakernas I menjadi tonggak bagi kita semua dalam melangkah ke depan, khususnya dalam mendukung adanya Perpres mengenai BRIN,” kata Gus Khayat dalam acara yang dihadiri 34 DPW Sahabat Ganjar seluruh Indonesia itu. Gus Khayat menambahkan, Relawan Sahabat Ganjar mendukung terbentuknya Generasi Emas Indonesia pada 2024, dan pemindahan IKN di Penajam Paser Utara, Kalimantan Timur yang bernama Nusantara. Menurutnya, langkah-langkah yang ditempuh Ganjar Pranowo saat memimpin Jawa Tengah ada kesamaan dengan Presiden Jokowi. Sahabat Ganjar gelar raker perdana di Sanur, Bali. Dalam raker tersebut, Sahabat Ganjar menilai Ganjar Pranowo sebut paling pantas gantikan Jokowi di 2024

