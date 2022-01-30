Narendra Modi’s Tweet About Band Playing ‘Aye Mere Watan K Logon’ Gives Netizens Goosebumps





Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of a military band playing “Aye Mere Watan ke Logon” during the beat retreat, which left netizens emotional. The music was arranged for the mass band by Major SR Bhusal. The magnificent ceremony took place at Vijay Chowk in the presence of Prime Minister and President Ram Nath Kovind. This song, written by Kavi Pradeep to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the war against China, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song continues to please listeners even after so many years, and its instrumental version also had a similar effect. Here is the Prime Minister’s tweet: ‘ ‘-…” The tweet has garnered 26,000 likes so far. “Goosebumps guaranteed. It’s time to get out of our colonial past.” “So beautiful and moving..” “Listen to it on repeat..” “A sound that touches the soul, it connects the ground to the soul, a very amazing change.” “One of the most memorable tracks…” “Ae mere watan k logon in Beating Retreat Ceremony, Goosebumps Jai Hind.” Beating Retreat marks the end of the Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony is a little different this year as the nation celebrates the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence. The Indian Armed Forces Musical Troupe consists of 44 buglers, 75 drummers and 16 trumpeters who sound in sync and play 26 tunes. This year, the government made the decision to exchange the anthem Abide with Me with the C Ramachandra composed, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. The tune was played, however, with a twist, as the new performance incorporated bell chimes similar to that of the anthem Abide With Me. The ceremony also included a sound and light show, using laser projections and narration in Hindi, celebrating India’s rich history and 75 years of independence. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

